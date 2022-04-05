Some 207th Overall Picks Have Proved Fruitful | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second article in a series detailing the history of all 11 Draft Picks the Texans currently own. 207, the third of their three sixth-round selections, is below. The next pick is 205th, and will be profiled tomorrow. 245 was examined yesterday.

The 207th player taken in the NFL Draft has an uphill climb to make it. But a handful of players have reached some impressive highs.

83 men have been drafted 207th overall since 1943, and 40 of them never appeared in an NFL regular season contest. Of the 43 who did, 11 wound up starting 32 games or more, and four started 100-plus games.

The Texans have a trifecta of sixth-rounders this year, the last of which is the 207th. It came to them from San Francisco, via the Jets. Houston dealt defensive lineman Shaq Lawson to New York for the pick, which originally belonged to the 49ers.

No player picked 207th saw more action than safety Antoine Bethea. In 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, 49ers, Cardinals and Giants, the Howard product picked off 25 passes and registered 1,333 tackles. He helped the Colts win one Super Bowl and get to another. Bethea was thrice a Pro Bowl selection. Indianapolis took him in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and he wound up starting 200 games in his career.