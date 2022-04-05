Some 207th Overall Picks Have Proved Fruitful | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second article in a series detailing the history of all 11 Draft Picks the Texans currently own. 207, the third of their three sixth-round selections, is below. The next pick is 205th, and will be profiled tomorrow. 245 was examined yesterday.
The 207th player taken in the NFL Draft has an uphill climb to make it. But a handful of players have reached some impressive highs.
83 men have been drafted 207th overall since 1943, and 40 of them never appeared in an NFL regular season contest. Of the 43 who did, 11 wound up starting 32 games or more, and four started 100-plus games.
The Texans have a trifecta of sixth-rounders this year, the last of which is the 207th. It came to them from San Francisco, via the Jets. Houston dealt defensive lineman Shaq Lawson to New York for the pick, which originally belonged to the 49ers.
No player picked 207th saw more action than safety Antoine Bethea. In 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, 49ers, Cardinals and Giants, the Howard product picked off 25 passes and registered 1,333 tackles. He helped the Colts win one Super Bowl and get to another. Bethea was thrice a Pro Bowl selection. Indianapolis took him in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and he wound up starting 200 games in his career.
Linebacker Jessie Armstead is one of the more prominent 207th picks, as the Giants took the Miami Hurricane in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. In nine seasons with New York, he rang up 778 tackles and 30.5 sacks, with five Pro Bowl selections. He finished up his 11-year NFL career with a couple seasons in Washington.
Like Bethea, Nesby Glasgow was a defensive back picked 207th who lasted 14 years in the league. The Baltimore Colts took Glasgow in the eighth round of the 1979 NFL Draft, and he was with the franchise for the next nine years. The final five seasons of his pro career were spent with the Seahawks. When it ended in 1992, he had appeared in 205 games, starting 145 times. Glasgow had 15 career interceptions and 17 career fumble recoveries.
The last six players picked 207th overall appeared in a 2021 NFL regular season game, including Texans tight end Jeff Driskel. He was drafted by the 49ers in 2016 as a quarterback.
The 2014 207th pick was offensive lineman Matt Paradis. He's started 98 career games as a center, and the Denver Broncos plucked him from Boise State in the sixth round.
The Texans have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, beginning with the third overall. The first round begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.
