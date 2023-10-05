O-Line shuffling, Captains Combo and more | 1-Minute Recap

On a rainy Thursday morning, the Houston Texans practiced inside NRG Stadium. After, several assistant coaches met with the press in the media workroom, and some players spoke with the media during the open locker room period. Here are few nuggets of news from Thursday.

Injury report

To see the full Thursday injury report, please click HERE.

O-Line shuffling

The last two games have seen C.J. Stroud not get sacked a single time. The offensive line, with different 5-man combinations in both contests, will likely have another new combo this week. Tytus Howard returned from the injured reserve and practiced yesterday and today. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, practiced both days as well. So too, did Josh Jones.

Center Jarrett Patterson practiced mainly at guard in training camp. Jones started at left tackle against the Colts and Jaguars, after starting at left guard in Week 1 at Baltimore.

Offensive line coach Chris Strausser said the mixing-and-matching through the first chunk of this season was aided by some cross-training that began in training camp.

"As you start to really get some good banked reps now, over time, guys get used to playing different spots and have a much better feel for it," Strausser said. "Guys have had to move way more than what we'd like. But we kind of started that process from offseason."

Regardless of who plays where, right tackle George Fant said the return of Howard, Tunsil and Jones helps the Texans up front.