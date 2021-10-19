 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Press Release | Houston Texans release DL Whitney Mercilus

Oct 19, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have released DL Whitney Mercilus, the team announced today.

Originally selected by Houston in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Mercilus appeared in 134 games (102 starts) as a Texan, third-most in franchise history. In 10 seasons with the team, the Akron, Ohio, native recorded 348 tackles (229 solo) and ranks second in franchise history in sacks (57.0), tackles for loss (72), quarterback hits (115), forced fumbles (13), fumble recoveries (eight) and multi-sack games (13). He also played in eight postseason games (five starts), recording 26 tackles (15 solo), seven tackles for loss and a franchise-record 7.0 sacks.

"There aren't many players in franchise history who have impacted our organization and community the way Whitney Mercilus has," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "I can recall a number of times over the last 10 seasons where he stepped up for us on the field with a sack or big play in a crucial moment, but it was his unique connection with the Houston community that made him one of the most popular players in franchise history. Our fan base gravitated to Whitney from day one and he always found ways to give back and serve through his foundation and culinary work. My family and the entire organization will always consider Whitney a Texan."

In 2016, Mercilus earned Second-Team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press as a linebacker after tying for the league lead with four fumble recoveries and leading the Texans with 7.5 sacks. Mercilus is also a two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Week, having won the award in Week 1 of the 2016 season and Week 2 of the 2019 season, and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in December of 2015 after compiling 17 tackles (10), 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in five games.

Off the field, Mercilus has been extremely active in the Houston community through his WithMerci Foundation, providing advocacy and support to the families of children with disabilities and special needs. Nominated by the Texans for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Mercilus and his foundation have donated countless hours and monetary contributions to numerous organizations, such as the Houston Independent School District's Department of Special Education, the Smartie Pants Academy Center, Easter Seals of Greater Houston and the Foundation for Autism Care, Education and Services. Outside of his own foundation's needs and events, Mercilus has also been a mainstay in supporting and participating in the charity work of his teammates and the Texans organization.

