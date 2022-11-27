Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:39 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football. The Texans hoped to ignite a spark with a new starting quarterback in Kyle Allen, but the offense wouldn't get started until the second half, trailing 30-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"On games like today, when you're down 30-0 at the half, you have to look for positives and it could have gone, of course, two different ways in the second half," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "I liked the way the guys fought in the second half, couldn't let them score anymore. I don't think they scored in the second half. And offensively, we were able to get a little bit going in the passing game, protection was better, made better throws, caught the ball better, never really got the running game going. And I thought we had a chance, right before we turned over the ball that last time."

The Texans had just 32 net yards of offense before halftime, while the Dolphins recorded 287 yards. After halftime, Houston posted 178 net yards of offense, while Miami recorded just 52 in the final two quarters of football. Jalen Pitre finished with a team-high seven tackles and one pass defensed while Maliek Collins recorded 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in addition to four tackles.

In his first start, Allen completed 26-of-39 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Texans finished with just 36 rushing yards on the day.

"Just not good enough for me, just didn't put our team in any type of position to win today," Allen said. "The interception early was just bad ball. I can't do that. And it's essentially a pick-six with them getting the ball at the two-yard line and then we're down 17-0 at that point. So I got to be a lot better if we want to win games."

TE Jordan Akins led the team with 61 yards receiving on five receptions, including one for a touchdown. RB Dare Ogunbowale scored his first touchdown of the season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins took their starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out by the third quarter and brought in backup Skylar Thompson. Neither quarterback was able to put together a scoring drive for the Dolphins after halftime.

Tagovailoa completed 22-of-36 for 299 yards for one touchdown but was sacked four times. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle each had 85 yards receiving.

Miami scored on five of their first six possessions quickly gaining a 30-0 lead by halftime. After a field goal on their opening drive, the Dolphins took a 10-0 lead after Tagovailoa threw a four-yard touchdown pass to TE Durham Smythe. After their only punt of the first half, the Dolphins continued their scoring onslaught. After picking off Allen's pass, intended for Dameon Pierce, Miami took over at the Houston three-yard line and scored on a rushing touchdown by RB Jeff Wilson.

In the second quarter, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard scooped up a knocked loose from Akins and returned it 16 yards for a defensive touchdown. Miami took a 27-0 lead with 5:10 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins added a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for their final score of the game.

The Texans crossed midfield for the first time when Allen threw a deep 17-yard pass to Cooks late in the third quarter. Ogunbowale scored on a three-yard touchdown run to cap off a six-play, 64-yard drive. Ogunbowale tried to score again on the two-point conversion but it was no good. The Texans trailed 30-6 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

Skyler Thompson entered the game for the Dolphins on the next drive and finished the game at quarterback. Thompson's first series ended in a fumble on the center-quarterback exchange. M.J. Stewart recovered for Houston at the 50-yard line. Houston converted the takeaway into another touchdown. Akins caught a short pass and powered his way to the endzone for a 25-yard touchdown. The Texans were down three scores after the failed two-point conversion, down 30-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Ka'imi Fairbairn added a 28-yard field goal to make it a two-score game. The Texans were in Dolphins territory again, but Allen's pass was picked off on Houston's final possession of the game. With the loss, Houston falls to 1-9-1 on the season and will next host the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Dolphins, Week 12

Browse photos from the Texans, Dolphins Week 12 matchup.

ZT2_3347_1
1 / 80
ZT2_3285_3
2 / 80
ZT2_3184
3 / 80
ZT2_3130_4
4 / 80
ZT2_3233
5 / 80
ZT2_3122
6 / 80
ZT2_3145_3
7 / 80
MW3_4400
8 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3368_3
9 / 80
ZT2_3408_2
10 / 80
ZT2_3389_1
11 / 80
ZT2_3380_1
12 / 80
ZT2_3435
13 / 80
ZT2_3538_2
14 / 80
MW3_4569
15 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4495
16 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3602_1
17 / 80
MW3_4956
18 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4495
19 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3538_2
20 / 80
ZT2_3634_2
21 / 80
ZT2_3602_1
22 / 80
ZT2_3727_1
23 / 80
ZT2_3896_2
24 / 80
ZT2_3946_1
25 / 80
ZT2_3817_1
26 / 80
ZT2_3635_1
27 / 80
MW3_4905-1
28 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4987
29 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4896
30 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4000_4
31 / 80
ZT2_4031_3
32 / 80
ZT2_4376_1
33 / 80
ZT2_4100_1
34 / 80
MW3_5210
35 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_5430-1
36 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4492
37 / 80
ZT2_4069_3
38 / 80
ZT2_4439_1
39 / 80
ZT1_6792
40 / 80
ZT2_4864_1
41 / 80
MW3_5714
42 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4567
43 / 80
ZT2_4571_2
44 / 80
ZT2_4694_2
45 / 80
ZT2_4563_1
46 / 80
MW3_6059
47 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4956_2
48 / 80
ZT2_5030_3
49 / 80
ZT2_5014_2
50 / 80
ZT1_6867_2
51 / 80
ZT1_6868_3
52 / 80
MW1_9569
53 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_9550
54 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_6787_3
55 / 80
MW1_9562
56 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_9590
57 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6213
58 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6243
59 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5217_1
60 / 80
ZT2_5240_1
61 / 80
ZT2_5120
62 / 80
ZT2_5701_2
63 / 80
MW3_6243
64 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6213
65 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5240_1
66 / 80
ZT1_6792
67 / 80
ZT1_6938_3
68 / 80
ZT2_5217_1
69 / 80
ZT2_5449_1
70 / 80
ZT2_5597
71 / 80
MW3_6476
72 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6433
73 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5498
74 / 80
ZT2_5540_2
75 / 80
MW3_6462-1
76 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_6452
77 / 80
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5806
78 / 80
ZT2_5784_1
79 / 80
ZT2_5805_1
80 / 80
