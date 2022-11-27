Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football. The Texans hoped to ignite a spark with a new starting quarterback in Kyle Allen, but the offense wouldn't get started until the second half, trailing 30-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.
"On games like today, when you're down 30-0 at the half, you have to look for positives and it could have gone, of course, two different ways in the second half," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "I liked the way the guys fought in the second half, couldn't let them score anymore. I don't think they scored in the second half. And offensively, we were able to get a little bit going in the passing game, protection was better, made better throws, caught the ball better, never really got the running game going. And I thought we had a chance, right before we turned over the ball that last time."
The Texans had just 32 net yards of offense before halftime, while the Dolphins recorded 287 yards. After halftime, Houston posted 178 net yards of offense, while Miami recorded just 52 in the final two quarters of football. Jalen Pitre finished with a team-high seven tackles and one pass defensed while Maliek Collins recorded 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in addition to four tackles.
In his first start, Allen completed 26-of-39 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Texans finished with just 36 rushing yards on the day.
"Just not good enough for me, just didn't put our team in any type of position to win today," Allen said. "The interception early was just bad ball. I can't do that. And it's essentially a pick-six with them getting the ball at the two-yard line and then we're down 17-0 at that point. So I got to be a lot better if we want to win games."
TE Jordan Akins led the team with 61 yards receiving on five receptions, including one for a touchdown. RB Dare Ogunbowale scored his first touchdown of the season.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins took their starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out by the third quarter and brought in backup Skylar Thompson. Neither quarterback was able to put together a scoring drive for the Dolphins after halftime.
Tagovailoa completed 22-of-36 for 299 yards for one touchdown but was sacked four times. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle each had 85 yards receiving.
Miami scored on five of their first six possessions quickly gaining a 30-0 lead by halftime. After a field goal on their opening drive, the Dolphins took a 10-0 lead after Tagovailoa threw a four-yard touchdown pass to TE Durham Smythe. After their only punt of the first half, the Dolphins continued their scoring onslaught. After picking off Allen's pass, intended for Dameon Pierce, Miami took over at the Houston three-yard line and scored on a rushing touchdown by RB Jeff Wilson.
In the second quarter, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard scooped up a knocked loose from Akins and returned it 16 yards for a defensive touchdown. Miami took a 27-0 lead with 5:10 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins added a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for their final score of the game.
The Texans crossed midfield for the first time when Allen threw a deep 17-yard pass to Cooks late in the third quarter. Ogunbowale scored on a three-yard touchdown run to cap off a six-play, 64-yard drive. Ogunbowale tried to score again on the two-point conversion but it was no good. The Texans trailed 30-6 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
Skyler Thompson entered the game for the Dolphins on the next drive and finished the game at quarterback. Thompson's first series ended in a fumble on the center-quarterback exchange. M.J. Stewart recovered for Houston at the 50-yard line. Houston converted the takeaway into another touchdown. Akins caught a short pass and powered his way to the endzone for a 25-yard touchdown. The Texans were down three scores after the failed two-point conversion, down 30-12 early in the fourth quarter.
Ka'imi Fairbairn added a 28-yard field goal to make it a two-score game. The Texans were in Dolphins territory again, but Allen's pass was picked off on Houston's final possession of the game. With the loss, Houston falls to 1-9-1 on the season and will next host the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.
