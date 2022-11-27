Rapid Reactions: Kyle Allen, Texans spark too late in 30-15 loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fell 30-15 to the Miami Dolphins in a game in two lopsided halves of football. The Texans hoped to ignite a spark with a new starting quarterback in Kyle Allen, but the offense wouldn't get started until the second half, trailing 30-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"On games like today, when you're down 30-0 at the half, you have to look for positives and it could have gone, of course, two different ways in the second half," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "I liked the way the guys fought in the second half, couldn't let them score anymore. I don't think they scored in the second half. And offensively, we were able to get a little bit going in the passing game, protection was better, made better throws, caught the ball better, never really got the running game going. And I thought we had a chance, right before we turned over the ball that last time."

The Texans had just 32 net yards of offense before halftime, while the Dolphins recorded 287 yards. After halftime, Houston posted 178 net yards of offense, while Miami recorded just 52 in the final two quarters of football. Jalen Pitre finished with a team-high seven tackles and one pass defensed while Maliek Collins recorded 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in addition to four tackles.

In his first start, Allen completed 26-of-39 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Texans finished with just 36 rushing yards on the day.

"Just not good enough for me, just didn't put our team in any type of position to win today," Allen said. "The interception early was just bad ball. I can't do that. And it's essentially a pick-six with them getting the ball at the two-yard line and then we're down 17-0 at that point. So I got to be a lot better if we want to win games."