Rookie Jersey Numbers for 2022 Texans Draft Class Announced

Just in time for rookie minicamp, the Texans announced the jersey numbers for the nine players selected by Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Minicamp begins Friday at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center. Tomorrow, the rookies will be in the facilities for orientation, medical exams and more.
All numbers are subject to change, and might be different once the 2022 regular season begins.
But for now, the rookies will wear the numbers below.
|PLAYER
|JERSEY NUMBER
|DB DEREK STINGLEY, JR
|24
|OL KENYON GREEN
|59
|DB JALEN PITRE
|42
|WR JOHN METCHIE, III
|88
|LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS
|48
|RB DAMEON PIERCE
|31
|DL THOMAS BOOKER
|56
|TE TEAGAN QUITORIANO
|84
|OL AUSTIN DECULUS
|76
The Houston Texans roster in photos.