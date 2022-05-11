Rookie Jersey Numbers for 2022 Texans Draft Class Announced

May 11, 2022 at 05:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Just in time for rookie minicamp, the Texans announced the jersey numbers for the nine players selected by Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Minicamp begins Friday at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center. Tomorrow, the rookies will be in the facilities for orientation, medical exams and more.

All numbers are subject to change, and might be different once the 2022 regular season begins.

But for now, the rookies will wear the numbers below.

Table inside Article
PLAYERJERSEY NUMBER
DB DEREK STINGLEY, JR24
OL KENYON GREEN59
DB JALEN PITRE42
WR JOHN METCHIE, III88
LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS48
RB DAMEON PIERCE31
DL THOMAS BOOKER56
TE TEAGAN QUITORIANO84
OL AUSTIN DECULUS76

Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.

Related Links

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 79

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 79

DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 79

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 79

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 79

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

Zach Tarrant
DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
6 / 79

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
7 / 79

DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin Britt, #68
8 / 79

OL, Justin Britt, #68

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
9 / 79

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

Zach Tarrant
TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
10 / 79

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
11 / 79

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

Zach Tarrant
WR, Jalen Camp, #17
12 / 79

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 79

OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 79

LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Maliek Collins, #97
15 / 79

DL, Maliek Collins, #97

Zach Tarrant
WR, Nico Collins, #12
16 / 79

WR, Nico Collins, #12

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Chris Conley, #18
17 / 79

WR, Chris Conley, #18

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
18 / 79

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Davion Davis, #81
19 / 79

WR, Davion Davis, #81

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Tae Davis, #19
20 / 79

LB, Tae Davis, #19

Zach Tarrant
OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 79

OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2
22 / 79

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
23 / 79

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

Zach Tarrant
DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
24 / 79

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
25 / 79

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Royce Freeman, #26
26 / 79

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Carson Green, #62
27 / 79

OL, Carson Green, #62

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
28 / 79

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

Zach Tarrant
WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
29 / 79

WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
30 / 79

OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
31 / 79

DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
32 / 79

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)
33 / 79

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)

Photo by Kent Gidley/© 2020 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
DL, Demone Harris, #94
34 / 79

DL, Demone Harris, #94

ZACH TARRANT
WR, Damon Hazelton, #86
35 / 79

WR, Damon Hazelton, #86

Zach Tarrant
OL, Charlie Heck, #67
36 / 79

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

Zach Tarrant
LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
37 / 79

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
38 / 79

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
OL, Tytus Howard, #71
39 / 79

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

Houston Texans
DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
40 / 79

DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
41 / 79

FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.
42 / 79

An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
43 / 79

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
44 / 79

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
45 / 79

DB, Desmond King II, #25

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
46 / 79

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DL, Roy Lopez, #91
47 / 79

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
48 / 79

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin McCray, #64
49 / 79

OL, Justin McCray, #64

Zach Tarrant
WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
50 / 79

WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB, Davis Mills, #10
51 / 79

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
52 / 79

WR, Chris Moore, #15

Zach Tarrant
DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22
53 / 79

DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
54 / 79

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Eric Murray, #23
55 / 79

DB, Eric Murray, #23

Zach Tarrant
DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
56 / 79

DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
57 / 79

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
58 / 79

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
59 / 79

LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
60 / 79

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
61 / 79

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
62 / 79

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
63 / 79

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45
64 / 79

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
65 / 79

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
66 / 79

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
67 / 79

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Derek Rivers, #95
68 / 79

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

Zach Tarrant
DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
69 / 79

DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Max Scharping, #74
70 / 79

OL, Max Scharping, #74

Zach Tarrant
DB, Tremon Smith, #24
71 / 79

DB, Tremon Smith, #24

Zach Tarrant
OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
72 / 79

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

Zach Tarrant
DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
73 / 79

DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)
74 / 79

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)

Kourtney Carroll/Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics
DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
75 / 79

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
76 / 79

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
77 / 79

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LS, Jon Weeks #46
78 / 79

LS, Jon Weeks #46

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)
79 / 79

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

GM Nick Caserio Sounds Off on New D-Line Additions

General Manager Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on a pair of new defensive linemen the Texans signed, in Rasheem Green and Mario Addison.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Shares Insight on Texans Draft

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network huddled with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty in Las Vegas. The Draft Expert gave some opinions on Houston's first-round possibilities, the running backs and receivers available, and the future of QB Davis Mills.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 4-25-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots.

news

OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks' presence brings level of "paranoia" for defenses

Brandin Cooks' presence brings a certain level of paranoia for opposing offenses, according to OC Pep Hamilton.

news

Cheers to Whitney Mercilus Retiring from NFL

Whitney Mercilus retired from the NFL on Wednesday, and his time with the Texans is remembered fondly.

news

Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day

Head Coach Lovie Smith got a closer look at more NFL Draft prospects during Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

news

Lovie Smith, Nick Caserio head to College Station for Texas A&M Pro Day

Lovie Smith's Pro Day tour continued with a trip to College Station on Tuesday.

news

Texans agree to trade for three first-round picks, more

The Texans have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 3-18-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New York Jets.

news

Quarterback Scramble | Daily Brew

The last couple of days have been seismic, with the reported trade of Russell Wilson, the news that Aaron Rodgers would remain in Green Bay followed by reports that Carson Wentz was being shipped from Indy to Washington.

news

Swish! Nothing but net for Lovie Smith on Pat McAfee Show

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith made an impressive exit following his interview on the Pat McAfee Show in Indianapolis.

Advertising