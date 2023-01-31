Statement from Cal McNair on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

"We are thrilled to welcome DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach of the Houston Texans. For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization. He has a proven track record for developing high-quality players and constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the last six seasons in San Francisco. We started this process with the goal of finding someone our fans and city can be proud of and we've done just that. While we received a lot of incredible feedback and support for DeMeco from different people, it was our discussions with him and his vision for our football team that made him the right coach to lead us as we continue to evolve as an organization. Congratulations to DeMeco and his family and welcome back to H-Town."
As Seen on Social: Reaction to DeMeco Ryans as Houston Texans Head Coach
With ties to the city, the fanbase and the organization, DeMeco Ryans received an outpouring of support via social media when the Houston Texans announced him as the sixth head coach in franchise history.
Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.
DeMeco Ryans is the one
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer explains why the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach is such a momentous day in franchise history.
Welcome Home: DeMeco Ryans back where he belongs
DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach of the Houston Texans, and he's back where his professional football career started.
9 things to know about Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
A former defensive team captain for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' Biography
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans recently completed his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Statement from Nick Caserio on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Statement from Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Texans completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans for head coach
We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position.