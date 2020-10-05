Statement From Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair

Oct 05, 2020 at 04:38 PM
Houston Texans Staff

HOUSTON – The following is a statement from Houston Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair:

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."

Related Content

news

"A really good start" for Will Anderson Jr. 

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans evaluated rookie Will Anderson Jr.'s performance after Thursday's preseason game at New England. 
news

DeMeco Ryans encouraged by C.J. Stroud's limited preseason debut

C.J. Stroud, who earned all the first-team reps in training camp recently, played just two series in his much-anticipated preseason debut for the Houston Texans. 
news

Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players 

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL right now. 
news

Texans to host UTHealth Houston's Analisa Narro for Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The Houston Texans will participate in the NFL's 2023 Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, hosting Analisa Narro, a medical student at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.
news

Kenyon Green gives update on his status

Heading in this second NFL season, OG Kenyon Green gives an update on his health and what expects in a new offensive scheme. 
news

713 Day: All-Time Texans

Marc Vandermeer looks back at all the Texans who wore 7s, 13s, 71s and 3s in honor of 713 Day.
news

Texans d-line looking to step up in new scheme

Jonathan Greenard says the Texans defensive line loves the role that it will play in the new scheme under DeMeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke. 
news

J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

J.J. Watt will be the latest star athlete to grace the cover of the famous orange Wheaties box.
news

Christian Harris hungry for wins in Year 2

LB Christian Harris plans to stay close to home to prepare for his second season with the Houston Texans.
news

J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt breaks the news that he will be joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst this fall. 
news

GMA's United States of Breakfast arrives in Houston, Owen Daniels judges the competition

Houston was the latest stop on ABC's Good Morning America for its "United States of Breakfast/Best Breakfast" competition with former Texans TE Owen Daniels judging. 
news

Texans top five questions on offense heading into "The Desert"

John Harris asks the top five questions for the Houston Texans as they prepare to head into their break between minicamp and training camp. 
Advertising