Statement from Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

"I'd like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man. I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there. Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I've always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We're going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can't wait to get to work."
As Seen on Social: Reaction to DeMeco Ryans as Houston Texans Head Coach
With ties to the city, the fanbase and the organization, DeMeco Ryans received an outpouring of support via social media when the Houston Texans announced him as the sixth head coach in franchise history.
Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.
DeMeco Ryans is the one
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer explains why the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach is such a momentous day in franchise history.
Welcome Home: DeMeco Ryans back where he belongs
DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach of the Houston Texans, and he's back where his professional football career started.
9 things to know about Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
A former defensive team captain for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' Biography
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans recently completed his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Statement from Cal McNair on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Statement from Nick Caserio on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Texans completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans for head coach
We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position.