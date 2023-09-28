Steelers challenge ahead "as high as it gets" | 1-Minute Recap

The challenge ahead

Stroud wasn't sacked last Sunday. Outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and the rest of the Steelers defense come to town with a combined 26 quarterback hits.

Watt's registered six sacks in three games, and the rest of the Pittsburgh defense has combined for seven sacks in that same span.

"The challenge is about as high as it gets," Slowik said. "T.J. leads the league in sacks. I think he leads the league in pressures. Highsmith on the other side is right up there. I think he's second behind T.J. in forced fumbles over the last two years. We've talked about it a lot."

Injury update

The official injury report was released and several Texans didn't practice Thursday. Click HERE for the full list.

To'oTo'o ownership growth

Rookie linebacker Henry To'oTo'o rang up 10 tackles last week in his first career NFL start. In the runup to the Week 3 contest at Jacksonville, Burke explained what he and the defensive coaches focused on in preparing To'oTo'o to lead the defense.

"We put a lot on him through the week last week of saying 'Hey man, you're going to be in front of this huddle. You have to run this show and communicate and get us all on the same page,'" Burke said. "He's really tried to take ownership of that and has done a really good job. So I think there's been some growth there."