Stroud commends team chemistry as Texans aim to punch ticket to Playoffs

"I think our team has grown as a whole," Stroud said. "I think we've put multiple games together to make our team really stick like glue. We've come into a great situation now starting to pick up our chemistry better than ever. It's like night and day from Week 2."

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has had a front row seat to watching this team grow over the past 15 weeks in his first year at the helm.

Despite some injuries during the season and the natural flow of players coming and going during a year to fill in for those spots, Ryans has seen the team jell, one of the major factors to their success.

"That's what you want. You want a close team," Ryans said. "You want a connected team and I feel like our guys are connected. We had a lot of different guys in and out at various times throughout the season.

"But our guys are connected, they are a tight team and that's why I feel like we're playing better because of that."

Now, Stroud gets his first shot to shine in primetime on Saturday night.

It is the first primetime game of the rookie's career, which he is excited for. But nothing changes for him and the Texans.

They still have an ultimate goal in mind – be playing next week in the playoffs.

"You don't want to make it too high or make it too low, just a regular game," Stroud said. "Like I told my teammates earlier, it's the same game we've been playing since we were young. Nothing changes. Just have to prepare hard and do everything we need to do to try and win this game. I think that'll take us home.