Addition of RB Duke Johnson Jr. excites Texans coaches

Aug 13, 2019 at 01:36 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Duke Johnson Jr.'s first week as a Houston Texan has been all about the mental side of things.

The running back, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick last Friday, hasn't practiced yet with his new teammates, and won't play against the Lions on Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

But according to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, he's making the most of his time.

"It's just coming in and learning the ins and outs of the offense," Kelly said. "He's a pro, he's a smart guy, he comes to work every day and he's definitely started that process."

Since entering the NFL in 2015 as a third-rounder out of Miami (FL), Johnson's led the League in receiving yards by a running back (2,170), and has played in 64 games. He's averaged 9.2 yards per catch, and 4.3 yards per carry.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is excited about what Johnson adds to the Texans offense.

Related Links

"Duke's a first-, second-, third-down running back, he's played on special teams," O'Brien said. "Good in the running game, good in the passing game, good professional. Really excited to have him on board and just really look forward to working with him."

Johnson succeeded Miller at the University of Miami, playing there from 2012-14, after Miller was there in 2010 and 2011. Getting that tandem together on the same team has running backs coach Danny Barrett optimistic about the future of the offense.

"Lamar has shown that he is a physical runner with bursts of speed, but Duke, elusive, good pass catcher out of the backfield," Barrett said. "So, I think the combination should be good. Again, just looking forward to having them both healthy at the same time as we move forward, and once we reach that point then I think the sky is the limit as far as what the potential is that we can get out of both of those guys."

O'Brien said the team has a "vision" for how they want to take advantage of Johnson's skillset.

The Texans will practice with Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Bull's Eye: Best shots from preseason Week 1

Check out the best preseason Week 1 images from Texans team photographer Zach Tarrant. Presented by Houston Methodist.

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
1 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

button_BullsEye_Methodist
2 / 70
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
3 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
4 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
5 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
6 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
7 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
8 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
9 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
10 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
11 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
12 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
13 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
14 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
15 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
16 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
17 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
18 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
19 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
20 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
21 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
22 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
23 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
24 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
25 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
26 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
27 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
28 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
29 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
30 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
31 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
32 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
33 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
34 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
35 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
36 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
37 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
38 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
39 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
40 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
41 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
42 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
43 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
44 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
45 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
46 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
47 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
48 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
49 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
50 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
51 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
52 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
53 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
54 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
55 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
56 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
57 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
58 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
59 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
60 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
61 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
62 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
63 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
64 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
65 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
66 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
67 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
68 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
69 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
70 / 70

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

"We can't do it without our fans": Lovie Smith on important Fourth Phase

The 2022 Texans Schedule is out, and Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed specifically to the role Texans fans will play in helping the team win at NRG Stadium and on the road.

news

"I'm Pumped": Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts on 2022 Schedule

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on the 2022 regular season schedule, which was announced on Thursday evening.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

Advertising