Addition of RB Duke Johnson Jr. excites Texans coaches

"Duke's a first-, second-, third-down running back, he's played on special teams," O'Brien said. "Good in the running game, good in the passing game, good professional. Really excited to have him on board and just really look forward to working with him."

Johnson succeeded Miller at the University of Miami, playing there from 2012-14, after Miller was there in 2010 and 2011. Getting that tandem together on the same team has running backs coach Danny Barrett optimistic about the future of the offense.

"Lamar has shown that he is a physical runner with bursts of speed, but Duke, elusive, good pass catcher out of the backfield," Barrett said. "So, I think the combination should be good. Again, just looking forward to having them both healthy at the same time as we move forward, and once we reach that point then I think the sky is the limit as far as what the potential is that we can get out of both of those guys."

O'Brien said the team has a "vision" for how they want to take advantage of Johnson's skillset.