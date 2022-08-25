Texans take on 49ers at home in Texans Care game on Thursday Night Football

The preseason finale on Thursday night is the annual Texans Care Game presented by Chevron. The Texans host the 49ers at 7 p.m. inside NRG Stadium, and it will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on FOX-26/KRIV.
This annual contest highlights the franchise's commitment and dedication to the Houston-area. Since it began in 2002, the Houston Texans Foundation has raised nearly $42 million through annual fundraising events, disaster response efforts, the annual United Way campaign and a slew of partnerships with non-profit organizations.
Before the game, the Texans will hold a moment of silence for former Texans President Jamey Rootes. A driving force of leadership for two decades with the organization, Rootes died earlier this week. His family, with support from the Houston Texans Foundation, established the Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund. Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will match the first $50,000 contributed to the fund in memory of Rootes and his contributions to the club. Donations can be made online at www.HoustonTexans.com/JRLeadershipFund.
Throughout the game, the organization will recognize and reward several individuals and non-profits who are making a difference in the Houston area.
2021 Billboard Music Change Maker Award Winner Trae Tha Truth will lead fans in the Texans Chant, and the national anthem will be performed by Houstonian and gospel recording artist Kathy Taylor.
The LaMarque High School Cougar Marching Band will perform at the half.
Check out some photos from the community corner at Texans Camp!