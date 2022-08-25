Texans take on 49ers at home in Texans Care game on Thursday Night Football

Aug 24, 2022 at 08:25 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The preseason finale on Thursday night is the annual Texans Care Game presented by Chevron. The Texans host the 49ers at 7 p.m. inside NRG Stadium, and it will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on FOX-26/KRIV.

This annual contest highlights the franchise's commitment and dedication to the Houston-area. Since it began in 2002, the Houston Texans Foundation has raised nearly $42 million through annual fundraising events, disaster response efforts, the annual United Way campaign and a slew of partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Before the game, the Texans will hold a moment of silence for former Texans President Jamey Rootes. A driving force of leadership for two decades with the organization, Rootes died earlier this week. His family, with support from the Houston Texans Foundation, established the Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund. Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will match the first $50,000 contributed to the fund in memory of Rootes and his contributions to the club. Donations can be made online at www.HoustonTexans.com/JRLeadershipFund.

Throughout the game, the organization will recognize and reward several individuals and non-profits who are making a difference in the Houston area.

2021 Billboard Music Change Maker Award Winner Trae Tha Truth will lead fans in the Texans Chant, and the national anthem will be performed by Houstonian and gospel recording artist Kathy Taylor.

The LaMarque High School Cougar Marching Band will perform at the half.

📸 | 2022 Texans Camp Community Corner

Check out some photos from the community corner at Texans Camp!

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0561
17 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0574
18 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0568
19 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0556
20 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0553
21 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0567
22 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0555
23 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0551
24 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0524
25 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0550
26 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0552
27 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0522
28 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0526
29 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0502
30 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0521
31 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0549
32 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0525
33 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0548
34 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0508
35 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0480
36 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0512
37 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0479
38 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0482
39 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0481
40 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0729_TrainingCamp_Practice1_0625
41 / 116
Christian Sanchez
2022_0730_TrainingCamp_Practice2_0478
42 / 116
Christian Sanchez
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
43 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
2022_0729_TrainingCamp_Practice1_0629
44 / 116
Christian Sanchez
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
45 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
2022_0729_TrainingCamp_Practice1_0628
46 / 116
Christian Sanchez
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
47 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
2022_0729_TrainingCamp_Practice1_0540
48 / 116
Christian Sanchez
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
49 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
50 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
51 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
52 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
53 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
54 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
55 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
56 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
57 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
58 / 116

A July 20, 2022 image from Day 1 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
59 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
60 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
61 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
62 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
63 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
64 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
65 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
66 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
67 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
68 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
69 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
70 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
71 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
72 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
73 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
74 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
75 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
76 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
77 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
78 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
79 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
80 / 116

An August 03, 2022 image from Day 5 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
81 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
82 / 116

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
83 / 116

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
84 / 116

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
85 / 116

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
86 / 116

An August 10, 2022 image from Day 10 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
87 / 116

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
88 / 116

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
89 / 116

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
90 / 116

An August 09, 2022 image from Day 9 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
91 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
92 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
93 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
94 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
95 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
96 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
97 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
98 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
99 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
100 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
101 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
102 / 116

An August 06, 2022 image from Day 7 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Christian Sanchez
An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
103 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
104 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
105 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
106 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
107 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
108 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
109 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Alex Bierens de Haan
An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
110 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Alex Bierens de Haan
An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
111 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
112 / 116

An August 02, 2022 image from Day 4 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
113 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
114 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
115 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
116 / 116

An August 05, 2022 image from Day 6 of the Houston Texans Training Camp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rookie DB Jalen Pitre finds himself around the ball... again

One of DB Jalen Pitre's five tackles came for a loss on a fourth down play in the second quarter Thursday night.

news

Texans defensive line veterans to play in preseason finale | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says a few more defensive line starters will see action in Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

OL Kenyon Green expected to make Texans debut Thursday

Kenyon Green is expected to make his NFL debut in the Houston Texans preseason finale Thursday night.

news

49ers Week position group preview

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the 49ers in Game 3.

news

WR John Metchie III surprises teammates after practice

WR John Metchie III took a timeout from his treatment for leukemia to visit the Texans after Tuesday's practice.

news

5 Things from Day 14 of Texans Camp

From emergency kickers to playing status in the preseason finale, here are five things we learned on Day 14 of practice.

news

Phillip Dorsett makes an impact

WR Phillip Dorsett's big plays helped the Texans score at the end of both halves.

news

Nico Collins TD grab ends half on high note

Texans WR Nico Collins made a big play when it counted in Los Angeles against the Rams.

news

Derek Stingley Jr. makes NFL debut vs. Rams

Derek Stingley Jr. made his much-anticipated NFL debut in Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

3 things from Day 13 of Texans Camp

Head Coach Lovie Smith gave a few clues about playing time in the remaining two preseason games.

news

Rams Week position group preview

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the Rams in Game 2.

Advertising