Texans Trade Recap | 3-18-22

The Texans have traded their 2023 sixth-round draft choice to the Jets for fourth-year linebacker Blake Cashman.
Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day
Head Coach Lovie Smith got a closer look at more NFL Draft prospects during Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.
Lovie Smith, Nick Caserio head to College Station for Texas A&M Pro Day
Lovie Smith's Pro Day tour continued with a trip to College Station on Tuesday.
Texans agree to trade for three first-round picks, more
The Texans have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Scramble | Daily Brew
The last couple of days have been seismic, with the reported trade of Russell Wilson, the news that Aaron Rodgers would remain in Green Bay followed by reports that Carson Wentz was being shipped from Indy to Washington.
Swish! Nothing but net for Lovie Smith on Pat McAfee Show
Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith made an impressive exit following his interview on the Pat McAfee Show in Indianapolis.
OC Pep Hamilton reunited with several coaches familiar with his style of offense
Several assistant coaches are new to the Houston Texans but not new to OC Pep Hamilton and his style of offense.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!
Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.
Texans HC Lovie Smith: "I will be calling the defenses"
Lovie Smith plans to call the Texans' defensive plays as head coach.
Love, lunch was in air for Zac Taylor in Houston Texans cafeteria
Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is getting set for the Super Bowl, but he recently shared a story on Cris Collinsworth's podcast about a very important rendezvous he had in the Houston Texans cafeteria.
Roy Lopez will be Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras! Galveston parade
Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez serving as Fiesta Gras Grand Marshal at 111th Mardi Gras! Galveston celebration.