The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

Good morning.
Yesterday was tough.
Houston and the Jets went to their locker rooms in a scoreless tie at the half. Thirty minutes game time later...New York was victorious, 30-6.
On top of all that, several key contributors were injured.
First things first: quarterback C.J. Stroud got hit in the fourth quarter and **is in the concussion protocol**. Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Blake Cashman and a few others were also lost to injury in the loss.
Our John Harris has the **Big Play Breakdown** from the defeat.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer **shared some observations** from the booth.
Collins left the game in the first quarter with a calf injury. But on the second play from scrimmage, he caught a pass for 13 yards, and that pushed him **over 1,000 for the regular season**.
Defensive end Jonathan Greenard finished the game with two sacks, and now has a career-best 10 sacks in 2023.
**Next up for Houston**: the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this Sunday at noon. They're in Miami tonight for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins.
Despite yesterday's outcome, there are still four games remaining in the season. Houston is very much in the playoff hunt at 7-6.