The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

Houston and the Jets went to their locker rooms in a scoreless tie at the half. Thirty minutes game time later...New York was victorious, 30-6.

On top of all that, several key contributors were injured.

First things first: quarterback C.J. Stroud got hit in the fourth quarter and **is in the concussion protocol**. Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Blake Cashman and a few others were also lost to injury in the loss.