VanderBlog: New York Notes from the Booth

Dec 10, 2023 at 04:31 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231210-vanderblog

Coming into the season I figured we might get a game or two like this. But I didn't expect it in December with so much on the line.

Then again, the Texans had to fight through a lot of losses on Sunday and almost found a way back into the game, cutting a 14-point deficit to a once-score game with the entire 4th quarter left.

They just couldn't keep the momentum going. Their one touchdown drive was sparked by a takeaway, a forced fumble by Christian Harris. Khalil Davis pounced on the rock and the Texans charged down the field to basically cut the lead in half.

The Jets are known to be tough on D but it was their offense that surprised a lot of people at the Meadowlands. Zack Wilson threw two TD passes with 301 yards and no picks, easily his best day in a victory in his three-year career.

The Texans did a good job against the run, holding the Jets to 79 yards. But they came into the game in 26th in pass defense and you get the feeling the Jets took note of that.

Houston was already without Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell, who's gone for the season. Then Nico Collins, who got over 1,000 yards on the season on a first quarter catch, had to leave the game with a calf injury. Add former Jet and leading tackler Blake Cashman to the injury mix and you've got some trouble.

Wait, we've buried the lede (that's the proper spelling, trust me). C.J. Stroud had to leave the game and get evaluated for a concussion. Davis Mills mopped up but the outcome was decided.

No one will sing the blues for the Texans. This mostly-young team is learning on the job and they are very much still alive for a lot of excitement in January.

It'll be an interesting week as they see who's available for a tilt at Tennessee. The Titans play Monday night against Miami.

This is what we signed up for. Big drama, big games and big moments. It's not always going to go the way you want it. It's up to the Texans to scrap, claw and fight their way back into the win column next week, no matter who is in the lineup. Then you take it from there. There's no other choice.

Buckle up.

