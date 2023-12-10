VanderBlog: New York Notes from the Booth

Houston was already without Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell, who's gone for the season. Then Nico Collins, who got over 1,000 yards on the season on a first quarter catch, had to leave the game with a calf injury. Add former Jet and leading tackler Blake Cashman to the injury mix and you've got some trouble.

Wait, we've buried the lede (that's the proper spelling, trust me). C.J. Stroud had to leave the game and get evaluated for a concussion. Davis Mills mopped up but the outcome was decided.

No one will sing the blues for the Texans. This mostly-young team is learning on the job and they are very much still alive for a lot of excitement in January.

It'll be an interesting week as they see who's available for a tilt at Tennessee. The Titans play Monday night against Miami.

This is what we signed up for. Big drama, big games and big moments. It's not always going to go the way you want it. It's up to the Texans to scrap, claw and fight their way back into the win column next week, no matter who is in the lineup. Then you take it from there. There's no other choice.