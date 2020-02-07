The Texans 2019 Awards: Best Gotta-Have-It Moment

With the 2020 Oscars set for Sunday, we will be unveiling our nominees for some of our favorite plays from the 2019 season. Instead of Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Director, we've come up with our own categories. Today, we nominate a play for (cue the music)…

BEST GOTTA-HAVE-IT MOMENT OF 2019

John Harris, Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter

Nomination: DeAndre Hopkins' fourth-down catch in KC for the win

We might all have the same answer on this one, but Deshaun Watson's fourth-down completion to DeAndre Hopkins in Kansas City to seal the win over the eventual Super Bowl champs was the one that will always stand out. The other one I'd consider was the Deshaun Watson to Duke Johnson third-and-18 conversion in the playoff game against Buffalo on the final scoring drive. That comes in a solid second for me to Watson-to-Hopkins to seal it in Kansas City.

Drew Dougherty, Texans TV Host

Nomination: Will Fuller's 44-yard TD vs. Atlanta

The Texans were 2-2 heading into Week 5. The Falcons were in town. The two squads swapped the lead throughout the first half, and Atlanta went into the intermission up 17-16.