Three life lessons I learned from J.J. Watt | Deep Slant

All the while, we had the privilege of a national debate on whether or not J.J. would win the coveted league MVP award, one that is usually reserved for quarterbacks. In the end, Aaron Rodgers would win it and Watt would have to settle for yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year.

And three years later, MVP of Houston. That brings me to lesson No. 2.

2. In tough times, do something, no matter how small.

On Aug. 27, 2017, Watt sat in a chair in his Dallas hotel room and recorded a video on his phone that would eventually earn him the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Little did he know that his plea for $100,000 – in addition to the $100,000 donated - to aid the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts would snowball into the world's largest crowdsourced fundraiser, raising $41.6 million.

I was also in that hotel with our radio and TV crew, wondering, as we sat in that Dallas hotel lobby diverted after our preseason game in New Orleans the night before, what we could do from so many miles away. But, Watt simply acted and the donations poured in from all over the world. He used his platform to bring attention to Southeast Texas and then raised enough money to sustain relief efforts for years to come.

When Watt signed with Cardinals after his final season in Houston, he quietly sent customized, signed jerseys to people he worked with over the years in Houston. Mine says, "Deepi, thank you for all your support! J.J. Watt"