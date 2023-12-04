What. A. DAY. Re-visiting the big stories from the win | Daily Brew

What a great Monday morning here in the Houston area.
The sun is shining, the air is crispy, and the Texans won another game yesterday.
They're now 7-3 since the 0-2 start to 2023, and they've won four of their last five.
We have tons to get to, so **let's play the hits**, courtesy of Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is atop the NFL in passing yards, and sprayed five more completions of 20 yards or more in yesterday's win over Denver. For him, the **Texans are already in playoff mode**.
Speaking of Stroud, he and Nico Collins linked up nine times yesterday for 191 yards and a touchdown. **It's been an explosive season for Collins**, who's now just nine yards shy of 1,000 for 2023.
Also, how awesome is this video below?
The Texans defense came up huge on Sunday. They held Russell Wilson to just 44 passing yards in the first half--which is the worst half of his career--and then they picked him off three times in the second half. Safety Jimmie Ward **accounted for the final interception**, which ended Denver's final possession.
I had a lot of fun talking with Ward on the field just a few moments after the game ended. You can check that out below.
Derek Stingley, Jr. had the other two picks, and **man, he's on a tear**. That's four interceptions in his last three games, and yesterday was the first time in his career to snare two in a game.
Will Anderson, Jr. was also on a tear yesterday. Two more sacks, a pass deflection on a Stingley pick, and four quarterback hits on the day. **He was everywhere**.
Not all the news was good, though. Wide receiver Tank Dell was **carted off the field** in the first quarter. He's been electric in his rookie season, and is going to be missed.