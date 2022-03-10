Who to take in the Draft, Free Agency Additions & RB Chatter | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Carlos Martinez: Dear Drew, Who do you think would be best pick for us to take at #3 or should we trade back for more draft capital? Thanks Drew and as always GOO TEXANS!!!!!!

DD: It's the zillion dollar question these days for the Texans, Carlos. General Manager Nick Caserio made no secret about a willingness to deal back when he brought it up back in January. Houston owns nine picks overall in this draft, and right now, their first four are in the Top 80 overall.

But…if the Texans stay at three, they're in a sweet spot. I think there's a chance that Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson or Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton would be available, and I'd be happy with either. If you tell me, though, that Houston went with either NC State's Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal, I'd be totally cool with that as well.

If any of those four are Texans come May, things will be good.

This looks like an excellent draft, overall, even though there aren't any perceived home run quarterback prospects.

I'm fascinated to see what Caserio does with all the picks, considering he got significant playing time contributions from all five of the picks last season.