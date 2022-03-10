Who to take in the Draft, Free Agency Additions & RB Chatter | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!
Carlos Martinez: Dear Drew, Who do you think would be best pick for us to take at #3 or should we trade back for more draft capital? Thanks Drew and as always GOO TEXANS!!!!!!
DD: It's the zillion dollar question these days for the Texans, Carlos. General Manager Nick Caserio made no secret about a willingness to deal back when he brought it up back in January. Houston owns nine picks overall in this draft, and right now, their first four are in the Top 80 overall.
But…if the Texans stay at three, they're in a sweet spot. I think there's a chance that Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson or Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton would be available, and I'd be happy with either. If you tell me, though, that Houston went with either NC State's Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal, I'd be totally cool with that as well.
If any of those four are Texans come May, things will be good.
This looks like an excellent draft, overall, even though there aren't any perceived home run quarterback prospects.
I'm fascinated to see what Caserio does with all the picks, considering he got significant playing time contributions from all five of the picks last season.
Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Who will be the new running back in 2022?
DD: Excellent question, Mike. Head Coach Lovie Smith was candid about the running back spot last week in Indianapolis, saying that the Texans needed to get better at that position. Free agency begins next week, and I think over the next month you could see Houston sign a back. This Draft is loaded with intriguing prospects at the position as well, and I do think you'll see the Texans use one of their nine picks on a college guy. Rex Burkhead is the only of three Texans under contract who returns with significant carries under his belt.
Ricardo Rodriguez: Dear Drew, Do you think we will draft a running back?
DD: I feel somewhat like a broken record, but yes, this should be the year, Ricardo. You have to go all the way back to 2017 for the last time the Texans drafted a running back. They took Texas' D'Onta Foreman that year. (Yes, yes, I know Cullen Gillaspia was a choice in 2019, but he was primarily chosen for his special teams/Fullback skills)
I think Caserio will use a pick this year on a running back. There are a lot of guys from the second round down who are attractive options.
John Garza: Dear Drew, How active do you think we are going to be in free agency?
DD: Very. I don't think much, if any, of that activity will take place in the first week or so of free agency. But there were a lot of Texans on one-year deals last season, so personnel will need to be replaced. Caserio and company will re-stock the roster via free agency.
Sherri Pope: Dear Drew, Is there any chance the Texans will draft Sauce Gardner at number 3?
DD: It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility. He's an incredibly impressive prospect. 6-3, 200 pounds, and didn't give up a touchdown in over 1,000 career snaps as a Cincinnati Bearcat. It looks like he's going to be a really good corner in the NFL.
Javier Sanchez: Dear Drew, Should the team get a decent backup QB or a starter in free agency?
DD: I believe they'll get a veteran backup in free agency. Smith said he doesn't hand out starting jobs in February and March, but he was very impressed with what Davis Mills did as a rookie last season.
Mills would have to get beaten out to lose the starting job.
Perhaps the Texans bring back Tyrod Taylor, or perhaps they go another route in free agency. But yes, I would expect them to add a veteran quarterback in free agency.
