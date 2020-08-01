Why J.J. Watt says the 2020 offseason has been best one yet for him

Aug 01, 2020 at 01:44 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Heading into his tenth NFL season, J.J. Watt feels this offseason was his best one yet.

With everything shut down since March due to COVID-19, the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year has had plenty of free time to focus on his training, his nutrition and transforming his body.

View this post on Instagram

🔋🔋🔋

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

"I would say that the quarantine situation has given me literally nothing to do but work out every day," Watt said Saturday. "I mean, there's nothing else you can do. You can't go out. You can't go to the movies. You can't go out to eat. So the workout program for me this offseason has been awesome because I've had a full offseason to do my workouts exactly how I need to do them. I've been able to focus on my nutrition every single day. I've counted every single calorie the whole way, basically try to fully transform my body from the beginning of the offseason until now and it truly has been one of the best offseasons from a workout standpoint than I've ever had and I'm very, very pleased about it."

The planning began back in January when Watt sat down with his trainer, Ben Fairchild, and the two mapped out a strategy for his offseason training. Watt continued his work with Texans head strength and conditioning coach, Mike Eubanks, once he was back at NRG Stadium. Watt missed the final eight games of the 2019 regular season when he tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8 against the Raiders. Heading into 2020, he feels as strong and healthy as he did during All-Pro seasons, before he ever missed a single NFL game with injury.

"I mean, my body feels as good as it's felt since probably 2014, 2015 somewhere around there," Watt said. "So I'm really looking forward to getting into camp and just getting to work."

Related Content

news

Q&A on Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Deepi Sidhu spoke with Denver Broncos team reporter Phil Milani about DC Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate for the Houston Texans.

news

GM Nick Caserio shares "amazing" news about WR John Metchie III's recovery

WR John Metchie III is recovering from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). But Texans GM Nick Caserio said the young pass-catcher might be back for the offseason conditioning program that begins in early April.

news

Players point to a few key reasons for positive future

With the Houston Texans 2022 regular season complete, several players explained their optimism for 2023 and beyond.

news

Cal McNair, Nick Caserio give update on team's direction, next head coach search

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and GM Nick Caserio gave an update on the state of the team and the head coaching search on Monday.

news

Houston Texans own these 11 picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans will pick 2nd and 12th overall, and hold a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win in finale against Colts

John Harris breaks down the key plays in the Houston Texans' Week 18 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Jordan Akins "came up huge" for Texans in season-ending win

TE Jordan Akins caught a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to help the Houston Texans beat the Colts in the season finale of 2022.

news

Texans to pick 2nd, 12th overall in 2023 NFL Draft

Houston finished the season 3-13-1 and will pick second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Andre Johnson on Hall of Fame: "Hopefully, this year we get in" | Daily Brew

A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Johnson could be the first Houston Texans player enshrined in Canton after an illustrious 12-year career with the team.

news

Next steps for 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced Andre Johnson as 2023 finalist, here's what happens next.

news

Canton Countdown | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer recalls Andre Johnson's game-changing plays and how other former NFL coaches and personnel viewed him.

news

Texans join NFL in donations, support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans showed their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a former teammate to several players.

Advertising