Why J.J. Watt says the 2020 offseason has been best one yet for him

Heading into his tenth NFL season, J.J. Watt feels this offseason was his best one yet.
With everything shut down since March due to COVID-19, the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year has had plenty of free time to focus on his training, his nutrition and transforming his body.
"I would say that the quarantine situation has given me literally nothing to do but work out every day," Watt said Saturday. "I mean, there's nothing else you can do. You can't go out. You can't go to the movies. You can't go out to eat. So the workout program for me this offseason has been awesome because I've had a full offseason to do my workouts exactly how I need to do them. I've been able to focus on my nutrition every single day. I've counted every single calorie the whole way, basically try to fully transform my body from the beginning of the offseason until now and it truly has been one of the best offseasons from a workout standpoint than I've ever had and I'm very, very pleased about it."
The planning began back in January when Watt sat down with his trainer, Ben Fairchild, and the two mapped out a strategy for his offseason training. Watt continued his work with Texans head strength and conditioning coach, Mike Eubanks, once he was back at NRG Stadium. Watt missed the final eight games of the 2019 regular season when he tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8 against the Raiders. Heading into 2020, he feels as strong and healthy as he did during All-Pro seasons, before he ever missed a single NFL game with injury.
"I mean, my body feels as good as it's felt since probably 2014, 2015 somewhere around there," Watt said. "So I'm really looking forward to getting into camp and just getting to work."