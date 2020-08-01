Why J.J. Watt says the 2020 offseason has been best one yet for him

"I would say that the quarantine situation has given me literally nothing to do but work out every day," Watt said Saturday. "I mean, there's nothing else you can do. You can't go out. You can't go to the movies. You can't go out to eat. So the workout program for me this offseason has been awesome because I've had a full offseason to do my workouts exactly how I need to do them. I've been able to focus on my nutrition every single day. I've counted every single calorie the whole way, basically try to fully transform my body from the beginning of the offseason until now and it truly has been one of the best offseasons from a workout standpoint than I've ever had and I'm very, very pleased about it."