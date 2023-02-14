2023 Position Breakdowns | Secondary

The Texans secondary underwent a complete makeover during the 2022 offseason. Four new starters took over in the back end, including two rookies drafted in the top 37 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, two veterans took over at the other two spots in the back four. Not surprisingly, the overall play in the back end was much better than it was in 2022 but, most importantly, it set up for an even better 2023, health permitting. Let's take a look at how the secondary shapes up heading into the 2023 season after the arrival of head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Under contract, returning for 2023

Jalen Pitre - 2022 second-rounder (37th overall) - On Friday night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans were a few picks into the second round. We had our eyes on a number of names and then we heard "Jalen Pitre." OHHH, that was a glorious moment. However, just hearing his name paled in comparison to the reality of Pitre being in the defensive backfield for the Texans. By the end of the season, he was THE defensive leader in more ways than one. His infectious playing style and playmaking made him a hit with his home city's fans. He does need to improve in the tackling department, no doubt, but there's no one I'd rather have than Pitre as a pillar in this organization for his career. Total stud and the Texans need to add more like him over the next few years.

2022 stats - 147 tackles, five INTs, five TFLs, 1.0 sack, eight passes defensed, one FF, one FR

Steven Nelson - 2022 Free Agent - When Nelson was signed, I remember hearing some not so flattering things from places where Nelson had been. But, in watching him the previous years before he arrived, I thought he had played fairly well and Nelson played even better in 2022 as a Texan. He started 15 games during the season and was the steadying force at one cornerback spot all season. The OG in the backfield showed the young bucks how it was done and hopefully there's more than just one good year left in him.

2022 stats - 52 tackles, one INT, 1.0 sack, one FF, seven passes defensed

Derek Stingley Jr - 2022 first-rounder (third overall) - The future is incredibly bright in Houston and Sting is going to play a huge role in that. Perhaps no defender stands to benefit from the arrival of Ryans more than the Texans first 1st-round selection since 2019. He's just 21 years old and played the first nine games of the 2022 season before he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. When he's right and healthy, there's no more talented cover corner than the youngster from LSU. Now, he's only played 19 games in three seasons, so there's still some raw spots to work through, but his God-given ability and competitiveness stand out every single day. I can't wait to see him in Year Two.

2022 stats - 43 tackles, one INT, 1.0 sack, five passes defensed

Desmond King II - 2021 free agent, resigned in 2022 offseason - When King II signed with the Texans in 2021, it was thought that he would be the team's nickel and that was that. But, by Week Four of that season, he moved out to a perimeter cornerback position and stayed there. Then, with the arrival of Nelson and drafting of Stingley in the 2022 offseason, it was again thought that King would transition back to nickel. Yet, King was as instrumental over the last nine or ten games, again, at a perimeter corner position as anyone. I've always said about King that he's a defensive back with the versatility, toughness, ball skills and football IQ to play any position in the secondary. He finished tied for the team lead in TFLs, 4th on the team in tackles, tied for second in interceptions and tied for fourth in sacks. He was a bright light in a tough season, to say the least.

2022 stats - 89 tackles, two INTs, 3.0 sacks, 10 TFLs, one FF, two FRs, eight passes defensed

Eric Murray - 2020 free agent, re-signed in 2022 offseason - After starting most of the first two years, Murray spent most of the season on special teams, playing in all 17 games. His contributions on special teams helped the Texans become first in the league on special teams.

2022 stats - 27 tackles

Cobi Francis - 2022 undrafted college free agent - Francis signed in Houston as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was active for five games and finished the season with one tackle. He has top notch athleticism and there's a spot on this team for athletes/competitors like him.

2022 stats - one tackle

Grayland Arnold - 2021 free agent - Arnold's injury kept him from being more of a contributor on the defense in 2022. He was brought back from IR and was active for eight games, contributing on special teams in those games.