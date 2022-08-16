4 things from Day 12 of Texans Camp (8/16/22)

The Houston Texans were back on the practice fields following Saturday's preseason win against the New Orleans Saints. With a short week and a travel day to Los Angeles ahead, the Texans got to work.

Here are four things from Day 12 of Texans Camp practice:

1. Game Mode Activated

The mood at practice seemed chippy, especially between the offensive line and defensive line. With another game just over 72 hours away, players are clearly tired of repeatedly battling the same guys.

"It's competitive," DL Derek Rivers said. "It's always like that though. The O-line, they've got a great group, the closest knit group on the team. They've got to be, you know what I'm saying? When we go out there and if you're kind of BS-ing, they lock you up. You've got to go out there, that's how you make each other better, it's like iron sharpens iron."

2. QBs are all back

All three quarterbacks were practicing Tuesday. Kyle Allen, who missed Saturday's game due to personal reasons, returned for the first time in nearly a week. Head Coach Lovie Smith did not speak to the media so there was no update on Allen's playing status this week.

3. Interior offensive line depth

Kenyon Green was on the field but not practicing. OC Pep Hamilton said the depth at left guard has been good while the rookie has been working his way back from injury.

"You saw Justin McCray and Max Scharping both step in this week and play a physical brand of football," Hamilton said. "They did a lot of things well."

4. Areas of improvement

The Texans will face the Rams on Friday with perhaps a few more starters than Week 1. Hamilton discussed the positives and negatives he saw from the 17-13 win against New Orleans.

"I feel like we have a chance to be a tough unit, but we have to be tough, smart and disciplined at the same time," Hamilton said. "There were way too many times where we put ourselves behind the chains. I think we had more than five situations where we had over 3rd-and-10. And that's not winning football. We've got to do a better job that way. But at the end of the day, for the first opportunity to go out and play in a real football environment, our guys showed that we have the potential to be tough."