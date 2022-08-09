4 things from Day 9 of Texans Camp (8/9/22)

After a players' day off on Monday, the Houston Texans were back on the practice field Tuesday. Here are four things from Day 9 of Texans Camp:

1. Back at practice

Tytus Howard was back in action after missing the past three camp practices.

"When you come back from this it's always going to be a little bit of a ramp up," OL Coach George Warhop said. "Before He was in excellent shape. He wasn't having any issues. I think it's just a matter of day before he gets his wind back and then he will be just fine.

2. Competitive advantage

Jacques Cesaire said that facing Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard every day in camp is great competition for his group.

"I tell them that every day," Cesaire said. "You guys are going against one of the best left tackles in the NFL and Tytus too. Get that work in, get better."

3. Bring that Peanut Punch

Lovie Smith was reminding defensive players to force takeaways in addition to making the tackle. After a hit by Kevin Pierre-Louis on FB Paul Quessenberry, head coach Lovie Smith came over to remind the linebacker to punch out the ball in addition to making the play. Later in the practice, KPL did successfully punch the ball out of RB Dameon Pierces hands.

4. Familiar faces

Jonathan Joseph and Andre Johnson have been regulars at Texans Camp this year. Joseph was seen talking to rookie DBs Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre after practice.

Honorable mention: Mills with McAfee