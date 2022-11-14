4 things from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

The Houston Texans players will be back in the building on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-16 road loss to the New York Giants. Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media less than 24 hours after the Week 10 game. Here are four takeaways from Monday's press conference.

1. Red zone

Despite trailing by one score for most of the game, including late in the fourth quarter, the Texans got in their own way of taking the lead. The biggest issue might have been f their six trips to the red zone, only one resulted in a touchdown and two ended in turnovers (one fumble, one interception). Meanwhile, the Giants were had just two red zone opportunities but scored on both.

"The negative part is offensively when you're down there six times in the red zone, we can't convert one time," Smith said. "Costly penalties, the things that don't allow you to win the game. It's as simple as that. A lot was asked about the quarterback position. We need to protect the football better. That interception, we can't make it. Again, I mentioned some of those penalties. Davis Mills, he'll tell you he needs to play better like all of us need to do a better job and eventually we will."

2. QB play

Davis Mills completed 22-of-37 for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception, making throws with an average 14.5 yards per catch, a season-high. When asked, Smith says he has no plans to make a change at quarterback saying that the Texans have other issues that need to be corrected. Changing quarterbacks won't eliminate issues like penalties or missed tackles.

"He gives us our best chance to win," Smith said. "The confidence comes in that. Since he's our starting quarterback, we're going to have to be able to do that. We completed some balls yesterday. As I said, we didn't punt the ball the second half. There are some good things we we're able to do to."

3. Sack machine Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes recorded his eighth sack of the season when he brought down Giants QB Daniel Jones on the final play of the second quarter for a loss of five yards. The Texans 34-year-old pass rusher has logged at least 1.0 sack in the past three games. Hughes leads the Texans and is ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks.

"His play has been outstanding every game," Smith said. "There's a certain level of play, he's not going to make every tackle, every play, but he's going to be someone that teams have to take notice of. We have a lot of young players playing. They need to see guys like Jerry Hughes that are just nonstop, every snap. We'd be undefeated if everybody was playing, if we we're all doing our job as well as Jerry is doing his." Read more.

4. Injury updates

After missing two games with injury, WR Nico Collins (groin) and DL Maliek Collins (chest) returned to the lineup against the Giants. DL Jonathan Greenard missed his fourth game while on the Reserve/Injured list with a calf injury. However, Smith did not have an update on Greenard's status for Week 11.

"We hope," Smith said. "I don't know exactly how long. Right now where we are, when you're close, you need all of your guys back. It was good to get Brandin (Cooks) back in the game plan last week. It was good to get WR Nico (Collins) back into the game plan in yesterday's game, Maliek Collins, all those guys. To get Jonathan (Greenard) back, he's one of our guys too. I don't exactly how long it'll be but there will be a spot for him once he gets back."