5 Texans picked as Team Captains for 2022

Sep 07, 2022 at 05:43 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have five team captains for the 2022 regular season.

On Wednesday morning Head Coach Lovie Smith huddled the team together on the practice fields at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and shared that Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks, Jerry Hughes, Christian Kirksey and Jon Weeks will be the captains this year.

Smith said the players voted on Monday.

"Whenever you get to selecting captains, we started the process way back when, first meeting," Smith said. "Teammates have gotten an opportunity to see guys they want representing them on and off the football field for a long period of time."

Mills, a second-year quarterback, and the veteran wide receiver Cooks are the two representatives for the offense.

"That's saying an awful lot about them," Smith said. "They do it the right way. They lead the right way on and off the football field."

Hughes, who enters year 13 as a defensive end in the NFL, has been with the club since May, while Kirksey will be the middle linebacker for the second year as a Texan. Smith emphasized how things go better for teams who's 'mike linebacker' is also a captain.

The head coach also highlighted the "impact" Hughes instantly had on his teammates, and how impressive it was to be a captain, despite the fact he's "only been in the building for less than a year."

The franchise leader in games played, and a Pro Bowler at long snapper, Weeks has started 193 straight contests since signing with the club in the 2010 offseason. Smith pointed out how Weeks "has been good at his position for a long period of time."

Each member of that quintet will wear a captain's "C" patch on the front of their jerseys.

"I like those five guys for representing us," Smith said. "Also, the amount of other teammates that got votes that I could easily have seen in those leadership roles, that's another step along the way."

The Texans practice again on Thursday and Friday, and host the Colts in Week 1 this Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.

The Texans will host the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Chair and CEO Cal McNair went to Reddit to answer questions from Texans fans - and nothing was off the table.

news

Dameon Pierce ready to "roll with it" in Week 1 start

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce reacts to news of being named the Texans Week 1 starter.

news

Lovie Smith eager to kick off Week 1 vs. Colts

Head Coach Lovie Smith recalls last year's games against the division rival Colts all too well.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

"Real Football" - Colts now the focus for Texans

General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the Texans organization is focused on the Colts in Week 1.

news

LB Christian Harris to start season on IR

Rookie LB Christian Harris will have to wait at least four games before making his NFL debut.

news

Seven things we learned from GM Nick Caserio's press conference

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the initial 2022 roster after what he calls a "fairly busy and productive 24 to 48 hours."

news

Following trade, Texans have these 11 Draft Picks in 2023

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

5 things we learned from the Texans 2022 preseason

After one month of Training Camp and three preseason games, here are five things we learned about the 2022 Houston Texans.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

news

Texans offense getting close to Lovie Smith's vision

After seeing his team wrap up Texans Camp and the preseason, Lovie Smith says the identity of the Texans offense is "absolutely" close to what he envisions.

Advertising