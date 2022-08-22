5 Things from Day 14 of Texans Camp

With a final preseason game this Thursday, the Houston Texans will wrap up training camp this week. The roster will be trimmed down to 80 players (from 85) on Tuesday and final roster cuts will take place one week later on Aug. 30.

The players had Sunday off and returned to the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday for the first of two remaining camp practices in pads.

Here are five things from Day 14 of practice:

1. Playing time in the finale

Head Coach Lovie Smith has been ramping up playing time for the starters each week and plans to do the same this week when the Texans host the San Francisco 49ers.

"Tomorrow we'll transition to getting ready for San Fran (49ers)," Smith said Monday. "As far as playing time for them, we're going to play the guys a lot more this week. This is the game we've kind of been shooting for to play the guys. I'm not going to say exactly how long right now, but a lot more."

2. Emergency Kicker

RB Dare Ogunbowale was practicing extra point attempts and finished off Monday's practice with a successful field goal kick. The former soccer player receiving big cheers from his teammates after splitting the uprights.

"Normally your punter can kick a little bit, too, so you have a couple of options," Smith said. "Dare (Ogunbowale), the soccer player, most of those soccer players can boot it through when you need them to."

3. Back at practice

WR Drew Estrada participated in practice on Monday after missing the past few weeks. The rookie out of Baylor started off with a strong showing when camp began. LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and TE Pharaoh Brown also practiced.

4. Rookie updates

OL Kenyon Green has been trending in the right direction. Green, drafted in the first round with the No. 15 overall pick, returned to practice last week after missing time with a concussion. Green could make his NFL debut this week.

"He's missed a lot of time, but getting him back out there, just in a group, was big for us," Smith said. "I think the last couple days he's practiced with us, he's done well. No lingering effects from the previous injury. Hopefully we'll be able to do something with him this weekend."

LB Christian Harris is getting closer to a return from his soft-tissue injury but will not play this week.

5. Dameon Pierce

The rookie running back didn't play in Saturday's preseason win against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Smith said he had seen Pierce play and wanted to get a look at the other backs. Smith said that Pierce's preseason debut, five rushes for 49 yards, made him feel comfortable to not play him in the second preseason game.

"On training camp, once you see a little bit from one guy, when you have a lot of running backs you've got to let them all have an opportunity," Smith said. "So don't look too much into it. We've seen some good things from Dameon, but some good things from the other guys, too."