5 things from Day 4 of Texans Camp

"That's tough duty for a defensive back," Smith said. "The one play that you're talking about, defensively, CB Steven Nelson is in pretty good position, but when you're 6-4, most corners around six feet, that's a pretty good match up for us. Nico Collins is an excellent football player. We expect him to make plays like that."

On Monday, Davis Mills spoke about his chemistry with Collins, as well as the mismatch his size and athleticism creates for defenders.

"I think we've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous," Mills said. "When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

After practice, Collins and Texans Legend Andre Johnson were seen chatting and walking to another practice field together.

5. Tytus Howard back at tackle

Tytus Howard has been lining up at right tackle throughout camp, a place where he started eight games as a rookie in 2019. Although Howard has started at multiple positions on the offensive line, including 11 starts at left guard last season, he is happy to back at tackle.

"That feels good knowing I'm playing one position," Howard said. "Yes, I'm playing right tackle. Feels good to be back out there. That's where I played most of my whole career. Feel comfortable. I'm getting better every day. I look at this year as a big year to take another step up and be one of the best right tackles in the NFL."