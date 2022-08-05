5 Things from Day 6 of Texans Camp (8/5/22)

"It's very special," Smith said. "Stephen (Silas) is doing a great job. I'm a big basketball fan. I see what he's doing with our Rockets. A young football team developing, a lot of great young talent, can't wait to see them play next year. He's H-town like we are, so it's good for us to compare notes but good to see him at practice."

4. JG in full swing

DL Jon Greenard also seemed in full form, tipping a pass to himself and catching it during team drills in the redzone.

"That was a great play he made today," Smith said. "But we expect great players to make great plays. Last year he had limited amount of time on the field, but he was productive, so it's time for him to take a step. We need a few of our guys to take that next step to where you're really talking about them, and Jonathan (Greenard) has the ability to do that."

5. Return of the Mack

(Sorry, couldn't resist)

RB Marlon Mack is ready for a fresh start in Houston. Now in Year 5, the former Indianapolis Colt is getting plenty of reps in the run game as well as catching passes. Mack even did work on special teams, showing off his skills as a kick returner.

"I definitely feel like I'm there again," Mack said. "Last year, I didn't get that chance to show myself, but in the few games that I did, I felt that confidence in myself. But now, I've actually just got to go out there and do it again, once again. I feel good, man. Every day I'm showing that explosion. I feel it in my cuts, and every day I keep going out there and keep doing it."