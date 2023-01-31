9 things to know about Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

Jan 31, 2023 at 04:09 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

A former defensive team captain for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history. Here are nine things to know about Ryans:

1. The Texans selected Ryans with the first pick in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. The rookie linebacker became the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA Rookie of the Year after a stellar campaign.

2. Ryans also earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2007 and Pro Bowl nods in 2007 and 2009.

3. During his ten-year career, Ryans played for Houston (2006-11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). He appeared in 140 games (139 starts) throughout his career and registered 970 tackles, 46 passes defensed, 13.5 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

4. As an NFL coach, Ryans spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, including the final two as defensive coordinator. He joined the team in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach under Kyle Shanahan before coaching linebackers from 2018-20.

5. Shanahan served on the Houston Texans coaching staff from 2006-09 where he overlapped with Ryans in his first four NFL seasons with the team.

6. In his second season as defensive coordinator, Ryans and the 49ers defense finished first in the NFL, allowing 300.6 total yards per game this season.

7. A native of Bessemer, Ala., Ryans played linebacker at the University of Alabama (2002-05). As a senior, he was a unanimous All-American selection, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2005.

8. Ryans also earned defensive MVP honors in the 2006 Cotton Bowl and was selected as the 2005 Lott Trophy recipient for his combination of athletic excellence and off-the-field achievements.

9. Ryans and his wife, Jamila, have three children: two sons, MJ and Micah, and one daughter, Xia.

