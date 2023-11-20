A 'Let it Ride' Monday...as Battle Red Sunday awaits | Daily Brew

Let it ride.
Good Monday morning to you. The skies in Houston may be gray, but damn, it's all sunshine in Texans-Land. For the third straight week, we're waking up the day after a Texans victory. That's not happened since 2018.
Next up: a Battle Red Sunday matchup with the Jaguars. These two franchises have never played a game this late in the season with both teams having records above .500.
A Texans victory vaults them into the top spot in the AFC South.
Let's review the fun from yesterday, though.
Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has his customary big play breakdown, which you can read **HERE**.
C.J. Stroud may have been picked off three times yesterday, but he was dealing. He had six more completions of 20 yards or more, and two of those were touchdowns. Stroud finished with more than 300 yards passing, again, and he cited the great Steph Curry **HERE**.
One of his favorite targets is fellow rookie Tank Dell, and the Houston Cougar caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, finished with a game-high eight receptions for 149 yards and **continues to be a difference-maker**.
Speaking of offensive difference-makers, running back Devin Singletary cracked the 100-yard mark on the ground for the second straight week. Lamar Miller in 2018 was the last Texans running back to do that. **‘Motor’ was moving**.
**How about the defense**? The Cardinals could only muster 16 points, largely because Houston came up with big play after big play on that side of the ball.
Linebacker Blake Cashman was all over the place yesterday. Normally a strongside linebacker, he was pressed into service as the team's middle linebacker yesterday because of the Denzel Perryman suspension and the Henry To'oTo'o concussion. **Cashman was money**.