A 'Let it Ride' Monday...as Battle Red Sunday awaits | Daily Brew

Let it ride.

Good Monday morning to you. The skies in Houston may be gray, but damn, it's all sunshine in Texans-Land. For the third straight week, we're waking up the day after a Texans victory. That's not happened since 2018.

Next up: a Battle Red Sunday matchup with the Jaguars. These two franchises have never played a game this late in the season with both teams having records above .500.

A Texans victory vaults them into the top spot in the AFC South.

Let's review the fun from yesterday, though.

