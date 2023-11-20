A 'Let it Ride' Monday...as Battle Red Sunday awaits | Daily Brew

Nov 20, 2023 at 09:38 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231120-daily-brew

Let it ride.

Good Monday morning to you. The skies in Houston may be gray, but damn, it's all sunshine in Texans-Land. For the third straight week, we're waking up the day after a Texans victory. That's not happened since 2018.

Next up: a Battle Red Sunday matchup with the Jaguars. These two franchises have never played a game this late in the season with both teams having records above .500.
A Texans victory vaults them into the top spot in the AFC South.

Let's review the fun from yesterday, though. 

Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has his customary big play breakdown, which you can read **HERE**.

C.J. Stroud may have been picked off three times yesterday, but he was dealing. He had six more completions of 20 yards or more, and two of those were touchdowns. Stroud finished with more than 300 yards passing, again, and he cited the great Steph Curry **HERE**.

One of his favorite targets is fellow rookie Tank Dell, and the Houston Cougar caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, finished with a game-high eight receptions for 149 yards and **continues to be a difference-maker**.

Speaking of offensive difference-makers, running back Devin Singletary cracked the 100-yard mark on the ground for the second straight week. Lamar Miller in 2018 was the last Texans running back to do that. **‘Motor’ was moving**.

**How about the defense**? The Cardinals could only muster 16 points, largely because Houston came up with big play after big play on that side of the ball.

Linebacker Blake Cashman was all over the place yesterday. Normally a strongside linebacker, he was pressed into service as the team's middle linebacker yesterday because of the Denzel Perryman suspension and the Henry To'oTo'o concussion. **Cashman was money**.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer **reflected** on another thriller of a win.

Related Content

news

Birds, Beck and BMW | Daily Brew

Just when you thought the Texans were done with their NFC slate, having played all four NFC South squads, comes another team from the other side of the fence, Arizona.
news

C.J. Stroud SLIMES a teammate, news about Denzel Perryman | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud busted out the slime on Wednesday after practice, and linebacker Denzel Perryman had his suspension reduced.
news

Cardinals OTW & Battle Red Helmets are back...with Color Rush unis | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are getting set for their Week 11 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll wear a special uniform/helmet combination.
news

Coach, Cards and Pass Catchers | Daily Brew

Welcome to the second half of the season.
news

Go Crazy: A roundup of the wildness from W in Cincinnati | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are 5-4 after another THRILLER of a victory at Cincinnati. Here are some of the most fun tidbits from the W.
news

The Bengals, the Back and the Boss | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer covered some key points about the upcoming showdown with the Bengals in Cincinnati.
news

Who's in, who's out, some awards & Behind Enemy Sidelines | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will work again on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and this morning's Brew points toward Cincinnati.
news

C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale getting national shine, Texans power rankings roundup | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be "on to Cincinnati" tomorrow but, for now, the NFL world is still reeling from Sunday's thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
news

ERUPTION: Texans offense goes off on in 2nd half of win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are feeling good the morning after they came back to beat the Buccaneers, 39-37, at NRG Stadium.
news

Tampa, The Tube and To'oTo'o | Daily Brew

The Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer pointed out a few key notes to remember about this weekend's showdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and much more.
news

J.J Watt gives shoutout to Jonathan Greenard, Laremy Tunsil exclusive | Daily Brew

Through seven games, the Houston Texans have been slowly gaining more and more national attention plus, an exclusive chat with Laremy Tunsil. 
Advertising