VanderBlog: Streaking into Next Sunday 

The 'cardiac kids' were at it again. Coming down to the wire, Houston would need great crunch time execution to win. This time it was the defense stepping up in the moment of truth.

Steven Nelson's bat-down on fourth down stopped the Cardinals' final drive as the Texans notched their 3rd consecutive victory for their longest winning streak since 2018.

At the half, it felt like this could be a lopsided win. C.J. Stroud threw two TDs, including a 40-yard bomb to Tank Dell, on his way to yet another 300+ yard game. Devin Singletary went over 100 yards for the second consecutive week, including an 11-yard touchdown run.

But after intermission, momentum shifted. A missed field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter sparked an Arizona touchdown drive that cut an 11 point Houston lead down to six. Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way but that doesn't mean the drama ended.