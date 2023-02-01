As Seen on Social: Reaction to DeMeco Ryans as Houston Texans Head Coach

The Houston Texans broke the Internet, announcing their sixth head coach in franchise history, first-team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans. With ties to the city, the fanbase and the organization, Ryans received an outpouring of support via social media when the news became official on Tuesday.
Check out some of the reaction from former and current Texans players:
Current Texans showed their enthusiasm too:
Even the media couldn't help but share their excitement:
Originally drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft, Ryans played for Houston (2006-11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). He was a team captain for the Texans' 2011 season, a squad that claimed the franchise's inaugural AFC South title and playoff berth. Ryans holds the Texans record for the most tackles by a rookie (156) and currently sits as the second-leading tackler in franchise history (636).