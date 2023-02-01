As Seen on Social: Reaction to DeMeco Ryans as Houston Texans Head Coach

Originally drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft, Ryans played for Houston (2006-11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). He was a team captain for the Texans' 2011 season, a squad that claimed the franchise's inaugural AFC South title and playoff berth. Ryans holds the Texans record for the most tackles by a rookie (156) and currently sits as the second-leading tackler in franchise history (636).