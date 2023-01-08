Breaking down the key plays | Texans win in finale against Colts

4. Brandin Cooks' fourth-down catch

The Texans had to have one after three plays netted a negative two yards as the clock ticked down late in the game. The Texans had 11 personnel in the game and motioned Brandin Cooks to the left side into the #2 WR position, with Akins inside and Amari Rodgers outside, setting up a trips formation on that left side. It appeared the Colts answered by playing cover two. Rodgers and Cooks used a switch release to get Cooks up the sideline, as Rodgers held the safety with a post route. Cooks ran a beautiful out and up, which put him behind the cornerback and in front of the safety, open on the sideline. Rodgers' post route held S Rodney Thomas on the hash which gave time and space for Davis Mills to drop a dime on Cooks on the sideline for a HUGE first down.

5. Akins Hail Mary TD

The Texans were down to one at bat on 4th-and-12 earlier and converted for the first down. This time, though, a miracle was needed. They could still get a first down but the 4th-and-20 conversion percentage is what, like 1-in-75 ish? Regardless, the Texans put all five receivers into the route with three receivers to the field (right side) and two to the left (left side). They ran all verticals near the end zone. Mills got some pressure and rolled right and then heaved to the end zone. Against Dallas, when the Texans ran a Hail Mary, I saw Akins in the middle of the pack getting mauled and doing his own mauling too. So, as Davis let it go, I shot my eyes to Akins in the middle. The Colts were not going to let him get his hands on it. One guy was face guarding him and Rodney Thomas was playing free and running toward the pass. But, he misjudged the ball in the air and it went through, or even, over his hands, into the lap of Akins for a touchdown. I just have no idea how he didn't intercept the ball or knock it down. The crowd went dead silent and I just remember standing there on the sideline mouth agape as if "did that JUST happen?!?" Unreal. I can't remember an ending like that, well one that went FOR the Texans.