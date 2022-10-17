Brevin Jordan back at practice, could return in Week 7

Brevin Jordan could return to action for the Houston Texans as soon as Week 7 against the Raiders. The Las Vegas native is excited play in front of his hometown after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

"That's what makes it even a little bit more special," Jordan said Monday. "My first game back from injury and it's a hometown game. My homecoming game is going to be awesome. I'm hoping I'm going to go out there and make a couple of plays and help the team win."

The second-year tight end practiced on Monday for the first time since the Sept. 18 game against the Denver Broncos. Jordan was catching passes and participating in the portion of Monday's practice open to the media. Afterwards, Head Coach Lovie Smith seemed cautiously optimistic about Jordan being back in the lineup for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

"We're hoping," Smith said. "Any of the guys that, first off you have an injury, we won't put them out there until they're ready to go 100 percent. I would go on any of our injured players that come back, what was their role before they went down with an injury. Brevin is a good football player, part of what we're going to do here. He'll be in the mix once he can go. This extra day helped us get a better idea of who we'll have available this coming weekend. We're a better football team with Brevin on the field, absolutely."

Last year, Jordan recorded 20 receptions for 178 yards (8.9 avg.) and three touchdowns in nine games with (two starts). Against the Colts in the regular season opener, Jordan tweaked his ankle and then re-aggravated it the following week in Denver. During the three games Jordan missed, the Texans made several roster moves within the position group, releasing Pharaoh Brown on Oct. 4 and signing Jordan Akins from the practice squad last week.

"I'm ready to get back," Jordan said. "The room is very different now obviously, but I'm ready to get out there and make plays with my guys. That 13 personnel could be very dangerous and I'm just ready to get out there and make plays."