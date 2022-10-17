Brevin Jordan back at practice, could return in Week 7

Oct 17, 2022 at 03:25 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Brevin Jordan could return to action for the Houston Texans as soon as Week 7 against the Raiders. The Las Vegas native is excited play in front of his hometown after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

"That's what makes it even a little bit more special," Jordan said Monday. "My first game back from injury and it's a hometown game. My homecoming game is going to be awesome. I'm hoping I'm going to go out there and make a couple of plays and help the team win."

The second-year tight end practiced on Monday for the first time since the Sept. 18 game against the Denver Broncos. Jordan was catching passes and participating in the portion of Monday's practice open to the media. Afterwards, Head Coach Lovie Smith seemed cautiously optimistic about Jordan being back in the lineup for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

"We're hoping," Smith said. "Any of the guys that, first off you have an injury, we won't put them out there until they're ready to go 100 percent. I would go on any of our injured players that come back, what was their role before they went down with an injury. Brevin is a good football player, part of what we're going to do here. He'll be in the mix once he can go. This extra day helped us get a better idea of who we'll have available this coming weekend. We're a better football team with Brevin on the field, absolutely."

Last year, Jordan recorded 20 receptions for 178 yards (8.9 avg.) and three touchdowns in nine games with (two starts). Against the Colts in the regular season opener, Jordan tweaked his ankle and then re-aggravated it the following week in Denver. During the three games Jordan missed, the Texans made several roster moves within the position group, releasing Pharaoh Brown on Oct. 4 and signing Jordan Akins from the practice squad last week.

"I'm ready to get back," Jordan said. "The room is very different now obviously, but I'm ready to get out there and make plays with my guys. That 13 personnel could be very dangerous and I'm just ready to get out there and make plays."

The Texans will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 23rd at 3:05 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

How Steven Nelson balances football and farming

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson goes to his farm to recharge when he's away from football.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three things we learned from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference following the 13-6 win at Jacksonville.

news

Texans open 21-day practice window for Mario Addison, Christian Harris

Head Coach Lovie Smith gave updates on DL Mario Addison and LB Christian Harris following Wednesday's practice.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday press conference

Here are three takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference following the Texans Week 4 loss to the Chargers.

news

Texans players represent their international heritage

Seven Houston Texans players are participating in a league-wide initiative to represent their international heritage with new helmet decals.

news

Rex Burkhead hosting Top Golf event for pediatric brain cancer

Houston Texans RB Rex Burkhead will be hosting a Top Golf event to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research.

news

Lovie Smith emphasizes finishing games: "We're close"

The Houston Texans need to finish games and two phrases keep continuously popping up inside NRG Stadium this week

news

Lovie Smith gives update on Justin Britt

Head Coach Lovie Smith and the Texans hope to support Justin Britt by giving him the necessary space to deal with his personal situation.

news

Lovie Smith talks return to Chicago

Houston Texans are heading to Chicago this week in search of their first win of the season.

news

Dameon Pierce gets more carries, shows improvement

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce carried 15 times for 69 yards and caught a pass for eight yards on Sunday.

Advertising