Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today.

In Week 9, Stroud earned a 125.5 passer rating while completing 21-of-35 (60.0%) passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans opened the game on an eight-play, 73-yard drive, where Stroud completed five-of-five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Stroud's five passing touchdowns tied his career high and marked the second time in his career that he has thrown for 350 yards while passing for five touchdowns, and his first since Nov. 5, 2023, versus Tampa Bay. His 384 passing yards and five touchdowns led the NFL in both categories in Week 9, and he recorded the third highest passer rating (125.5) in the NFL in Week 9. Stroud helped lead the Texans offense to the highest point total in the AFC in Week 9 (44), while being the only AFC quarterback to throw for over 300 passing yards. The Texans 44 points was tied for the most in franchise in a road game.

On the year, Stroud has completed 181-of-282 (64.2%) passes for 2,251 yards, 16 touchdowns and a passer rating of 104.8. Stroud leads the AFC in touchdown to interception ratio (8.0), is tied for first in completions of at least 20 yards (32), ranks second in passing yards per game (281.4) and ranks third in passer rating.