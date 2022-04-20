Defense the Favorite at 13 | Mock Draft Tracker

If the mock drafters are right, the Texans will take a defensive player with the 13th pick in the NFL Draft.
Of 61 mock drafts gathered by HoustonTexans.com, the most-mocked player to Houston at 13th overall is Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. He was a Texans' draftee by 10 experts. Right behind Davis on nine mock drafts was Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, II. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was the Texans' 13th overall choice on seven mock drafts.
In all, 63 percent of the 61 mock drafts had Houston going the defensive route.
The offensive player most-mocked to Houston was Mississippi State's Charles Cross, who was tabbed to the Texans five times.
Three players were mocked to the Texans by four experts apiece: Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson.
Meanwhile, a trio of players were mocked to Houston by three experts each: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, USC receiver Drake London, and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.
In the Mock Draft Tracker released yesterday, the experts remain divided on who the Texans will select with the third overall pick.
Houston has 11 picks in this year's Draft, and the Texans acquired the 13th overall pick in their March trade with the Cleveland Browns.
On a defense of standouts, Davis was excellent for the 2021 National Champs. Winner of both the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Davis was a force on the interior of the Bulldogs defense. The 10 mock drafters below predicted he'd be the Texans choice at 13th overall.
|MEDIA OUTLET
|1. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (CONNOR ORR)
|2. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (DALTON MILLER)
|3. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|4. ESTABLISH THE RUN (EVAN SILVA)
|5. CBS SPORTS (WILL BRINSON)
|6. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (BRAD SPIELBERGER)
|7. ESPN (JORDAN REID)
|8. CBS SPORTS (PETE PRISCO)
|9. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)
|10. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (AUSTIN GAYLE)
Join us at the 2022 Texans Draft Party! Get your free tickets here.
2022 Ticketing Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.