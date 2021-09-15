Connections abound between Texans and Browns

The Texans head to Cleveland for a Week 2 Sunday matchup with the Browns. Kickoff is set for Noon CT at FirstEnergy Stadium. There are a multitude of connections between the two clubs, and a few are listed below.

-Seven former Browns are now in Houston, as QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Pharaoh Brown, DB Eric Murray, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin McCray, DB Terrance Mitchell and DB Tavierre Thomas are all on the 53-man roster.

-Additionally, Texans Senior Advisor for Football Performance Romeo Crennel was the head coach in Cleveland from 2005 to 2008. Texans OL Coach James Campen spent 2019 with the Browns as their associate head coach and offensive line coach. Texans Passing Game Coordinator and QB Coach Pep Hamilton was the Browns Associate Head Coach in 2016.