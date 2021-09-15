Connections abound between Texans and Browns

The Texans head to Cleveland for a Week 2 Sunday matchup with the Browns. Kickoff is set for Noon CT at FirstEnergy Stadium. There are a multitude of connections between the two clubs, and a few are listed below.
-Seven former Browns are now in Houston, as QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Pharaoh Brown, DB Eric Murray, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin McCray, DB Terrance Mitchell and DB Tavierre Thomas are all on the 53-man roster.
-Additionally, Texans Senior Advisor for Football Performance Romeo Crennel was the head coach in Cleveland from 2005 to 2008. Texans OL Coach James Campen spent 2019 with the Browns as their associate head coach and offensive line coach. Texans Passing Game Coordinator and QB Coach Pep Hamilton was the Browns Associate Head Coach in 2016.
-Browns DL Jadeveon Clowney was a Texan from 2014 through 2018, while QB Case Keenum was with the club from 2012 through 2013, and then again late in the 2014 season.
-Cleveland Assistant Special Teams Coach Doug Colman was a Texans Assistant Special Teams Coach from 2014-2017.
-Texans GM Nick Caserio was born just outside of Cleveland in Lyndhurst, Ohio, and played collegiately in University Heights, Ohio, at John Carroll University. Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is from Canfield, Ohio, and also played in college at John Carroll University. Assistant WR Coach Ben McDaniels was born and raised in Ohio and played in college at Kent State University. TE Pharaoh Brown was born in Cleveland and grew up in Lyndhurst.
-Texans WR Chris Conley and DL Jordan Jenkins played in college at Georgia, and their time with the Bulldogs overlapped with Browns RB Nick Chubb.
-Texans WR Nico Collins and Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones were at the University of Michigan together, and McDaniels was an offensive assistant there during that time.
Join us at home for Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium on September 23 at 7:20 p.m. as the Texans take on the Panthers. Click here for tickets.