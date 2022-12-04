Dameon Pierce races past all 2022 rookies to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards 

Dec 04, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Dameon Pierce became the first rookie to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards this season during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"All glory to God, man," Pierce said. "Hopefully the first of many, that's all I'm worried about. Now I've got no excuse to get 1,000 the rest of my years."

Heading into Week 13, Pierce needed just 69 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark and passed the mark in the second quarter against the Browns. Pierce finished with 18 carries for 73 rushing yards and three catches for 22 receiving yards against the Browns.

"The first guy is never going to take him down," QB Kyle Allen said. "It's good, the first-down run game. He is better on the check-downs and finding those spots and catching the ball and running. He is reliable. He is going to bring it every week."

Drafted in the fourth round (107th overall), Pierce is just the 26th rookie in NFL history to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards in the first 11 games of his rookie season.

"Dameon Pierce plays the way he does always, runs hard, you know, gives the offense some life, but we as coaches have to do a better job," Head Coach Lovie Smith said following the 27-14 loss to Cleveland.

Pierce becomes just the third rookie in Texans franchise history to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards, joining Domanick Williams (2003) and Steve Slaton (2008).

