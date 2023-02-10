Dameon Pierce wins Angry Run of the Year at NFL Honors

Each week on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Kyle Brandt presents a scepter to the most ferocious run of the weekly slate of games. The coveted award eluded Pierce each week during his rookie campaign despite being nominated, but on Thursday night, he was in the audience to accept his golden scepter for the angriest run of all.

"This is my man," Brandt said. "Wield it. We love him, we respect him and we fear him. Dameon Pierce, Angriest Runner of the Year."