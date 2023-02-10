Dameon Pierce wins Angry Run of the Year at NFL Honors

Feb 10, 2023 at 08:48 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Dameon Pierce won the Angry Run of the Year at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night. Pierce earned the ultimate golden scepter for his Week 5 run at Jacksonville, where he barreled through multiple defenders for a 20-yard gain and a first-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

Each week on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Kyle Brandt presents a scepter to the most ferocious run of the weekly slate of games. The coveted award eluded Pierce each week during his rookie campaign despite being nominated, but on Thursday night, he was in the audience to accept his golden scepter for the angriest run of all.

"This is my man," Brandt said. "Wield it. We love him, we respect him and we fear him. Dameon Pierce, Angriest Runner of the Year."

As a rookie, Pierce was named a Pro Bowl alternate after rushing 220 times for 939 yards (4.3 yards average) and scoring five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). He led all rookie running backs in scrimmage yards before an ankle injury ended his season after 13 starts.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans wins AP Assistant Coach of the Year at NFL Honors

For his second and final season as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans won the Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year.

news

"Built for it": Texans teammates excited for DeMeco Ryans' chance

If you listen to his former Texans teammates, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is the man for the job as head coach.

news

DeMeco Ryans on the QB style that "unlocks a defense"

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans discusses the type of quarterback that presents the biggest challenges for an opposing defense.

news

Eyebrow-raising results this year for Texans 2023 opponents

The teams coming to NRG Stadium this fall for matchups with the Texans didn't fare well on the road, collectively, in 2022.

news

Q&A on New York Giants OC Mike Kafka | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Deepi Sidhu spoke with The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll to get insight on New York Giants OC Kafka as a head coaching candidate.

news

Laremy Tunsil named to 2022 PFWA All-AFC team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) named Laremy Tunsil to their 2022 All-AFC team on Monday.

news

An evolving Senior Bowl in 2023 | Daily Brew

John Harris outlines a few changes to the 2023 Senior Bowl that will give opportunities to more coaches in the pipeline.

news

As Seen on Social | Media reaction to Texans possible uniform changes

Local media reacts to the Houston Texans possible uniform changes.

news

Q&A on Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Deepi Sidhu spoke with Denver Broncos team reporter Phil Milani about DC Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate for the Houston Texans.

news

GM Nick Caserio shares "amazing" news about WR John Metchie III's recovery

WR John Metchie III is recovering from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). But Texans GM Nick Caserio said the young pass-catcher might be back for the offseason conditioning program that begins in early April.

news

Players point to a few key reasons for positive future

With the Houston Texans 2022 regular season complete, several players explained their optimism for 2023 and beyond.

Advertising