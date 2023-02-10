Dameon Pierce wins Angry Run of the Year at NFL Honors

Dameon Pierce won the Angry Run of the Year at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night. Pierce earned the ultimate golden scepter for his Week 5 run at Jacksonville, where he barreled through multiple defenders for a 20-yard gain and a first-and-goal in the fourth quarter.
Each week on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Kyle Brandt presents a scepter to the most ferocious run of the weekly slate of games. The coveted award eluded Pierce each week during his rookie campaign despite being nominated, but on Thursday night, he was in the audience to accept his golden scepter for the angriest run of all.
"This is my man," Brandt said. "Wield it. We love him, we respect him and we fear him. Dameon Pierce, Angriest Runner of the Year."
As a rookie, Pierce was named a Pro Bowl alternate after rushing 220 times for 939 yards (4.3 yards average) and scoring five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). He led all rookie running backs in scrimmage yards before an ankle injury ended his season after 13 starts.