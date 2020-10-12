David Johnson saves best for last in win vs. Jags

"Any time that you can establish the running game, that impacts the linebackers and the underneath coverage," interim head coach Romeo Crennel said. "So, our ability to run the ball some allowed us to open up some of those lanes. The guys underneath in that mid-level, they were having to come up. They were kind of settling because they were maybe looking for shorter passes, and then Deshaun was able to find the deep route and get the ball down the field."

Getting those carries late, and making the most of them, was special for Johnson.

"It means a lot," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, that four-minute is very huge for an offense, especially with our defense being on the field and doing what they did at the end of the game. We really wanted to give them a break, and it really just made me feel confident that they gave me the ability, the opportunity to run the clock out."