Davis Mills in, Derek Stingley Jr. out in preseason opener vs. Saints

Aug 11, 2022 at 09:57 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Quarterback Davis Mills will make his 2022 debut when the Houston Texans open their preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints. Head Coach Lovie Smith did not give details on how many series the second-year quarterback would play on Saturday.

"Some of the players won't play," Smith said. "Majority will. We have a play count we would like to get for the guys you watch play. There's guys we feel like we need to see finish plays. I'm excited about that."

Among those who won't play is rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley, the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick, rehabbed this offseason following a season-ending foot surgery that sidelined him for all but three games during his final season at LSU. Stingley has been a full participant in training camp but the Texans will continue to manage his workload in the preseason.

"A lot of times when guys are coming off a major injury, we may wait a little bit, but we'll decide that as much as anything for (Derek) Stingley," Smith said last week. "You see he's out here practicing every day. He's right on schedule."

The team held a walkthrough/jog-through practice inside the stadium on Thursday evening. Backup Kyle Allen was not present and will miss the game due to personal reasons, according to Smith. Mills and seven-year veteran Jeff Driskel will be the two active quarterbacks.

Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

