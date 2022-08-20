Derek Stingley Jr. makes NFL debut vs. Rams

Derek Stingley Jr. made his much-anticipated NFL debut in Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Throughout the game, we got some more guys in to see some action," Smith said. "Derek Stingley, the plan was to play him this game. I think he got 15 plays or so. That was the plan so that was good just to get him his first action."

Stingley, who did not play in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last week, was expected to be a gametime decision for the Houston Texans.

"He's practiced full speed," Smith said Wednesday. "Eventually he's going to play some this preseason."