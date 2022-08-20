Derek Stingley Jr. makes NFL debut vs. Rams

Aug 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Derek Stingley Jr. made his much-anticipated NFL debut in Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Throughout the game, we got some more guys in to see some action," Smith said. "Derek Stingley, the plan was to play him this game. I think he got 15 plays or so. That was the plan so that was good just to get him his first action."

Stingley, who did not play in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last week, was expected to be a gametime decision for the Houston Texans.

"He's practiced full speed," Smith said Wednesday. "Eventually he's going to play some this preseason."

The Texans No. 3 overall draft pick started the game and played two series in Los Angeles, finishing with a tackle and a pass breakup on the night. Stingley underwent a season-ending foot surgery that sidelined him for all but three games last season at LSU.

