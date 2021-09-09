Enemy Intel: The Jaguars are talking about the Texans

Jacksonville Head Coach Urban Meyer on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "We went all the way back and studied some of the things he has done in the past, as well — very talented quarterback. You have to do more than just the preseason when you are prepping. I've always thought he's a heck of a player. I like the guys that can move. He's a dual-threat guy. In Buffalo, he was outstanding and then he got injured at the Chargers, but I've always thought he was a heck of a player."

Jacksonville Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen on Taylor: "He can make the deep throws. He's a Pro Bowl quarterback. He can win the game with his feet. The biggest thing we wanted to do was keep him in the pocket because that (outside the pocket) was where he was beating people."

Jacksonville CB Shaquill Griffin on Taylor: "Knowing that he's kind of mobile, knowing that he's got a nice arm to throw the deep ball, knowing that he can keep the plans kind of similar to what Deshaun Watson has done for the offense…I'm not treating it as this is a quarterback we can kind of take it easy on. We're going to treat him like he's the best. We know what he's capable of. We know he likes to do. We've got to attack him a little early. We got something nice planned for him. Trust me."