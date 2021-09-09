 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Enemy Intel: The Jaguars are talking about the Texans

Sep 09, 2021 at 06:39 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Jacksonville Head Coach Urban Meyer on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "We went all the way back and studied some of the things he has done in the past, as well — very talented quarterback. You have to do more than just the preseason when you are prepping. I've always thought he's a heck of a player. I like the guys that can move. He's a dual-threat guy. In Buffalo, he was outstanding and then he got injured at the Chargers, but I've always thought he was a heck of a player."

Jacksonville Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen on Taylor: "He can make the deep throws. He's a Pro Bowl quarterback. He can win the game with his feet. The biggest thing we wanted to do was keep him in the pocket because that (outside the pocket) was where he was beating people."

Jacksonville CB Shaquill Griffin on Taylor: "Knowing that he's kind of mobile, knowing that he's got a nice arm to throw the deep ball, knowing that he can keep the plans kind of similar to what Deshaun Watson has done for the offense…I'm not treating it as this is a quarterback we can kind of take it easy on. We're going to treat him like he's the best. We know what he's capable of. We know he likes to do. We've got to attack him a little early. We got something nice planned for him. Trust me."

Cullen on the Texans offense: "They want to be physical and run the football. Their quarterback can run. We have to do a great job knocking the run out and making them one-dimensional. They move all the pieces round so fast that they get people's eyes looking over here and the ball is running there. We have to be really disciplined on our keys and knock the run out."

Griffin on Texans WR Brandin Cooks: "That's someone I've got a lot of respect for. That's someone I can definitely look forward to competing with. I know he's going to bring his A-game.

Meyer on Texans Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith: "Lovie Smith's history is to let the guys play. When you hear him talk and watch them play, they had 10 turnovers in three (preseason) games and only nine the entire season last year. So you see it. There's been a call to arms to protect that ball."

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence on the Texans defense: "Just a really sound defense. They don't try to necessarily trick you. They don't have a bunch of crazy looks and all these different coverages. They keep it pretty simple, but the tough thing about that is, when you keep something simple, everyone's exactly where they're supposed to be. So it makes those windows tighter. They do a really good job when they play man coverage, of not giving up big plays. So that'll be a challenge. They do a good job with zone eyes. A really good job reading the quarterback. They forced 10 turnovers this preseason, which is three games. That's a lot of turnovers. That's one thing that jumps off the page when you're looking at just their stats. The way they fly around has been impressive to watch."

The Texans open the 2021 regular season against Jacksonville at NRG Stadium on Sept. 12. Kickoff is set for noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610. For tickets, click here.

news

2024 Opponents for Houston Texans combined for .538 winning percentage

The Houston Texans face a schedule in 2024 featuring seven teams that made the playoffs in 2023.
news

Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio gives update on team following roster cuts | Nick's Notes

Texans Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio discussed the offensive line depth, C.J. Stroud's progress, more incoming roster transactions ahead of Week 1 and more in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

Texans TV wins pair of 2023 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Houston Texans video department won two Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy awards on Monday night.
news

GM Nick Caserio: say Texans "pretty close" to knowing 53-man roster | Nick's Notes

One week ahead of final roster cuts, Nick Caserio says the Houston Texans are "pretty close" to knowing their initial 53-man roster. 
news

"A really good start" for Will Anderson Jr. 

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans evaluated rookie Will Anderson Jr.'s performance after Thursday's preseason game at New England. 
news

DeMeco Ryans encouraged by C.J. Stroud's limited preseason debut

C.J. Stroud, who earned all the first-team reps in training camp recently, played just two series in his much-anticipated preseason debut for the Houston Texans. 
news

Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players 

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL right now. 
news

Texans to host UTHealth Houston's Analisa Narro for Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The Houston Texans will participate in the NFL's 2023 Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, hosting Analisa Narro, a medical student at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.
news

Kenyon Green gives update on his status

Heading in this second NFL season, OG Kenyon Green gives an update on his health and what expects in a new offensive scheme. 
news

713 Day: All-Time Texans

Marc Vandermeer looks back at all the Texans who wore 7s, 13s, 71s and 3s in honor of 713 Day.
news

Texans d-line looking to step up in new scheme

Jonathan Greenard says the Texans defensive line loves the role that it will play in the new scheme under DeMeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke. 
news

J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

J.J. Watt will be the latest star athlete to grace the cover of the famous orange Wheaties box.
