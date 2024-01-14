Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Houston Texans walloped the Cleveland Browns to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. NRG Stadium was bouncing from kickoff until the final whistle, and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' team gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about in a stunning performance.

The remaining Super Wild Card Round games will determine whether the Texans play at home or on the road in the AFC Divisional Round. If the Texans are at home, tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Texans won the opening toss and deferred to the second half. The Browns received the opening kickoff.

The Cleveland Browns started at their own 25. Joe Flacco on play action hit an open Jerome Ford out of the backfield on the opening play up to the 36 for a first down. After a five-yard gain on a pass to David Bell up to the 41, the Browns went backwards as Denzel Perryman flew into the backfield and dropped Ford for a loss of four back to the 37.

The NRG crowd revved up on 3rd-and-9 as Flacco hit Kareem Hunt in the flat and he was driven straight back as Derek Stingley Jr. dragged him down for a loss of six and forced the Browns to punt. Corey Bojorquez boomed a nearly-blocked punt 52 yards and it was fair caught by Desmond King II at his own 17.

The Texans started their first drive of the game from their own 17. C.J. Stroud started at quarterback for Houston and his first pass attempt connected with Devin Singletary and he picked up three yards up to the 20. Stroud found his favorite target Nico Collins on the second play of the drive as he hit him in stride across the middle for a gain of 21 yards up to the 41.

After an incomplete pass, Singletary fought for a few yards up the middle to set up a 3rd-and-8. An offsides call against the Browns set up a 3rd-and-3, which the Texans failed to convert as an attempted pass for Noah Brown fell incomplete. The Texans elected to punt and Cameron Johnston boomed it down inside the Browns 10-yard-line, where Kris Boyd immediately wrapped up James Proche II at his own eight.

The Browns started their second drive of the game with a short run to get the ball up to the 10-yard-line. On second down, the Texans defense nearly got Flacco in the endzone as Perryman and King provided pressure, making him throw it away. On 3rd-and-7, Flacco was able to get a throw off with WIll Anderson Jr providing pressure. Flacco got it to Hunt but he was only able to pick up three yards before being tackled. A bad punt by the Browns placed the ball at their 45 for the Texans to start.

Houston started on the Browns side of midfield at their 45. After a short pass from Stroud to Singletary for three yards and then a one-yard run by Singletary set up a 3rd-and-6 at the Browns 41. Stroud stood in the pocket, took a hit but was able to get it away for a 38-yard completion to Collins. That play took the Texans down to the four-yard-line of Cleveland and set up a 1st-and-Goal.