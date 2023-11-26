Game Recap: Texans fall just short to Jaguars at home, 24-21

Nov 26, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Josh Koch
231126-game-recap

Jacksonville started the second half with the football after deferring to the second half to start the game. Lawrence opened the drive with back-to-back incomplete passes. On 3rd-and-10, the Jaguars moved the chains as Lawrence hit Ridley for an 11-yard pickup and the first down at the 27. After an illegal formation penalty, that set up 1st-and-15 from the 22. Johnson ran on the next play for a gain of seven up to the 29 to bring up 2nd-and-8. Lawrence hit Ridley for a gain of 14 to bring the ball to the 43. Etienne crossed midfield on the next play as he ran for nine yards up to the Texans 48. On the next play, Lawrence was picked off by Derek Stingley Jr. who returned it to the Jacksonville 46. It was the second interception of the season by Stingley.

Texans took over at the Jacksonville 46. After a six-yard completion to Singletary, and a three-yard completion to Collins it set up a 3rd-and-1. Stroud hit Collins for a 21-yard gain as he caught in stride and was brought down at the 16. Singletary took the ball, breaking multiple tackles and was driven out of bounds at the one. After back-to-back runs for Singletary, which kept the ball at the one, it set up a 3rd-and-Goal for Houston. After a fake, Stroud rolled out to his right and high-stepped into the endzone for the score. It capped a seven-play, 46-yard scoring drive that took 3:39 off the clock. The Texans took their first lead of the game with the score leading 14-13 with 8:10 left in the third quarter.

Jacksonville started their next drive on their own 25 and Lawrence hit Ridley in stride for a 45-yard gain to flip the field and storm into Texans territory. After a run for no gain by Etienne and a seven yard pass to Jones, a 3rd-and-4 play from the 23 ended in a defensive pass interference call that took the ball down to the eight to set up 1st-and-Goal. A three-yard run by Etienne took it down to the five. After an incomplete pass, the Jaguars on 3rd-and-Goal had a pass fall incomplete but defensive pass interference was called against Houston in the endzone. After a short run by Etienne and an incomplete pass, the Jaguars faced another 3rd-and-Goal at the one-yard-line. Lawrence hit Ridley for a two-yard touchdown and then converted a two-point conversion with the same duo. The 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive took 3:41 off the clock. The Jaguars took a 21-14 lead with the score and successful two-point conversion with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Houston started its drive at the 25 yard line and Stroud hit Collins for a 24-yard gain to get up to the 49. Pierce took the ball on the next play and dove forward for a gain of four to set up 2nd-and-6. After an incomplete pass, Stroud was dropped for his second sack of the game, which forced a Texans punt.

Jacksonville started at their own 11. After a one-yard loss on a run by Etienne and then a four-yard completion from Lawrence to Etienne, it set up a 3rd-and-7. A defensive holding was called against the Texans to bring up a new set of downs. On 1st-and-10, Lawrence hit Etienne, who took it 12 yards up to the 31. On the next play, Lawrence hit Ridley for a gain of 18 to bring it to the 49. This was the last play of the quarter.

End of 3rd Quarter: Jaguars 21, Texans 14

📸 Gameday Gallery | Texans vs. Jaguars, Week 12

View the best photos from the Week 12 matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

GAGJax
1 / 144
CMZ05022
2 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ05106
3 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ05108
4 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ05112
5 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ05107
6 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CMZ05015
7 / 144
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CS1_7450
8 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7390
9 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7328
10 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7314
11 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7275
12 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7300
13 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7292
14 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4583
15 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4547
16 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4482
17 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
DeAndre Houston-Carson makes TD-saving PBU vs. Lawrence's pass
18 / 144
JM1_4381
19 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4449
20 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS1_7745
21 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7861
22 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7851
23 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4373
24 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4383
25 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4441
26 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS1_7834
27 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7846
28 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7483
29 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7725
30 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7450
31 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7537
32 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7524
33 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_7390
34 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4826
35 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4810
36 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4797
37 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4854
38 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4733
39 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4726
40 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4778
41 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4773
42 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4728
43 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4750
44 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5107
45 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5109
46 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4954
47 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_0553
48 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0529
49 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4383
50 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_0541
51 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
231126-dell-td
52 / 144
_1MW5349
53 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5272
54 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5300
55 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5047
56 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5177
57 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5172
58 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5238
59 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5109
60 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4402
61 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4029
62 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4836
63 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4016
64 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4638
65 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW4325
66 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_MK28497
67 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28493
68 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28517
69 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28487
70 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
231126-stroud-td
71 / 144
_MK28482
72 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28485
73 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28005
74 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28486
75 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK28037
76 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK19336
77 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_1MW5172
78 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_MK28487
79 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_1MW5047
80 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_MK28490
81 / 144
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_2MW0780
82 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW6771
83 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
_1MW5109
84 / 144
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
JM1_5129
85 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS1_9249
86 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9263
87 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9457
88 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9482
89 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9495
90 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9517
91 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9677
92 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9499
93 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9709
94 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9707
95 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9714
96 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9735
97 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9727
98 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9932
99 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9723
100 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9815
101 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9979
102 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9998
103 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0684
104 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_1659
105 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_1666
106 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0746
107 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0684A
108 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_1684
109 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0722
110 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0726
111 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0805
112 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0828
113 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0813
114 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0851
115 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0846
116 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0995
117 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0992
118 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4547
119 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_1008
120 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_0993
121 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4566
122 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_1012
123 / 144
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_4603
124 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4778
125 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4774
126 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4614
127 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4826
128 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4726
129 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4647
130 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4733
131 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4750
132 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4854
133 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4936
134 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5146
135 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5098
136 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5217
137 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4954
138 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5167A
139 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5098A
140 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5107A
141 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5124A
142 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5138A
143 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5222
144 / 144
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jacksonville started the 4th quarter on their own 49. Lawrence connected with Engram for an eight-yard gain. On the next play, Johnson rushed up the middle for four yards and a first down. Jaguars were called for holding on the next play, to set up 1st-and-20 from the 49 of Houston. Lawrence completed a pass to Ferrell for a gain of six up to the 43 and set up 2nd-and-14 and then back to Engram for another seven yards to bring up a 3rd-and-7 at the 36. Lawrence hit Engram for a six-yard gain, which made it 4th-and-1 at the 30. Jaguars offense stayed on the field but was called for an illegal formation. McManus came out and made a 53-yard field goal, his third of the game, to make it 24-14 Jaguars over Texans with 11:20 remaining in the game. The scoring drive went 10 plays over 54 yards and took 6:13 off the clock.The Texans started the drive with a reverse to Dell, who picked up 12 yards on the play to get it up to the 37. After a six-yard pitch and catch from Stroud to John Metchie III, the Texans on 2nd-and-4 picked up three yards on a SIngletary run.

After an incomplete pass, intended for Collins, the Texans on 4th-and-1 failed to convert as Stroud's pass for Dalton Schultz fell incomplete. It was a turnover on downs.Jacksonville took over on the Texans 46. Lawrence connected again with Etienne on a screen pass, on which he took nine yards and then on the next play ran it for three yards to pick up the first down. On 1st-and-10 from the 25, Lawrence's pass for Kirk fell incomplete down the sideline.

After a run by Johnson was stuffed by Kerry Hyder Jr. in the backfield, setting up a 3rd-and-13, Lawrence's ensuing pass fell incomplete. The Jaguars trotted out McManus for a 55-yard field goal, which he missed.The Texans took over on their own 45 with 7:05 left in the game. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Xavier Hutchinson for a pick up of 34 yards and into Jaguars territory. Set up at the 21 of Jacksonville, Stroud hit Pierce for a gain of four up to the 17. After a pass to Singletary for no gain, Stroud hit Nico Collins for a 17-yard score. The touchdown capped a five-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took 1:50 off the clock. Houston trailed Jacksonville 24-21 with 5:15 left in the game.Jacksonville started on their own 25. After a six-yard pass from Lawrence to Kirk, Etienne broke loose for a 20-yard gain up to the Houston 49. Following a three-yard run by Etienne and incomplete pass by Lawrence, on 3rrd-and-7, Lawrence tried to hit Jones deep but he couldn't get two feet down to complete the catch. The Jaguars punted it back to the Texans with 3:01 left in the game.

The Texans had the ball at the 11 to start, Stroud scrambled and a defensive holding was called which pushed the ball up to the 32. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Singletary for a six-yard gain and then on 3rd-and-4, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan for a nine-yard gain and a first down. With 1st-and-10 at their own 47, Stroud was sacked by Josh Allen and lost 15 yards back to the 32. It is the third sack of the game. This brought on the 2-minute warning. Stroud stepped up in the pocket and hit Collins for a 17-yard gain to set up 3rd-and-8 at the 49. Stroud quickly got up to the line and hit Woods for 14 yards to get to the Jaguars 37. On the next play, Stroud was dropped for a sack back to the 46. After a timeout, Stroud hit Collins for a gain of seven yards to set up 3rd-and-12 at the 39. An incomplete pass brought it to fourth down and Ammendola was brought out for a 58-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining. The attempt banged off the crossbar and was no good.The Jaguars came out and Lawrence took a knee to end the game. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 24-21 to improve to 8-3 on the year. Houston falls to 6-5.The Texans will be back home at NRG Stadium on December 3 to face the Denver Broncos with kickoff slated for noon on CBS.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Texans hold off Cardinals for third straight win 

The Houston Texans defense sealed the win with back-to-back crucial stops to hold off Cardinals in the final minutes of play
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Bengals 30-27 in last second thriller

Matt Ammendola nails last-second field goal to move Texans to 5-4 on the season
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Tampa Bay 39-37 in thrilling matchup

C.J. Stroud throws for 5 touchdowns as Texans execute epic late game-winning drive
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 15-13 in Carolina

Follow the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game with live updates from Drew Dougherty at Bank of America Stadium
news

Game Recap: Texans hold off Saints for 20-13 victory

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans collected their second consecutive home victory on Sunday.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 21-19 in Atlanta

The Houston Texans will return home and prepare for the New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 showdown
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Steelers 30-6

The Houston Texans will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Jaguars 37-17 for first victory of the season

The Texans never trailed and got huge days from C.J. Stroud and the special teams units en route to the victory.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 31-20 in home opener vs. Colts

C.J. Stroud throws for 384 and 2 TDs in home debut.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 25-9 in season opener at Ravens

The Houston Texans will return to Houston and prepare for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale

The Texans knocked off the Saints in their third and final preseason game ahead of the 2023 season.
Advertising