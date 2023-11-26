Game Recap: Texans fall just short to Jaguars at home, 24-21

After a run by Johnson was stuffed by Kerry Hyder Jr. in the backfield, setting up a 3rd-and-13, Lawrence's ensuing pass fell incomplete. The Jaguars trotted out McManus for a 55-yard field goal, which he missed.The Texans took over on their own 45 with 7:05 left in the game. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Xavier Hutchinson for a pick up of 34 yards and into Jaguars territory. Set up at the 21 of Jacksonville, Stroud hit Pierce for a gain of four up to the 17. After a pass to Singletary for no gain, Stroud hit Nico Collins for a 17-yard score. The touchdown capped a five-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took 1:50 off the clock. Houston trailed Jacksonville 24-21 with 5:15 left in the game.Jacksonville started on their own 25. After a six-yard pass from Lawrence to Kirk, Etienne broke loose for a 20-yard gain up to the Houston 49. Following a three-yard run by Etienne and incomplete pass by Lawrence, on 3rrd-and-7, Lawrence tried to hit Jones deep but he couldn't get two feet down to complete the catch. The Jaguars punted it back to the Texans with 3:01 left in the game.

The Texans had the ball at the 11 to start, Stroud scrambled and a defensive holding was called which pushed the ball up to the 32. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Singletary for a six-yard gain and then on 3rd-and-4, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan for a nine-yard gain and a first down. With 1st-and-10 at their own 47, Stroud was sacked by Josh Allen and lost 15 yards back to the 32. It is the third sack of the game. This brought on the 2-minute warning. Stroud stepped up in the pocket and hit Collins for a 17-yard gain to set up 3rd-and-8 at the 49. Stroud quickly got up to the line and hit Woods for 14 yards to get to the Jaguars 37. On the next play, Stroud was dropped for a sack back to the 46. After a timeout, Stroud hit Collins for a gain of seven yards to set up 3rd-and-12 at the 39. An incomplete pass brought it to fourth down and Ammendola was brought out for a 58-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining. The attempt banged off the crossbar and was no good.The Jaguars came out and Lawrence took a knee to end the game. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 24-21 to improve to 8-3 on the year. Houston falls to 6-5.The Texans will be back home at NRG Stadium on December 3 to face the Denver Broncos with kickoff slated for noon on CBS.