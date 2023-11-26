Game Recap: Texans fall just short to Jaguars at home, 24-21

Jacksonville started the second half with the football after deferring to the second half to start the game. Lawrence opened the drive with back-to-back incomplete passes. On 3rd-and-10, the Jaguars moved the chains as Lawrence hit Ridley for an 11-yard pickup and the first down at the 27. After an illegal formation penalty, that set up 1st-and-15 from the 22. Johnson ran on the next play for a gain of seven up to the 29 to bring up 2nd-and-8. Lawrence hit Ridley for a gain of 14 to bring the ball to the 43. Etienne crossed midfield on the next play as he ran for nine yards up to the Texans 48. On the next play, Lawrence was picked off by Derek Stingley Jr. who returned it to the Jacksonville 46. It was the second interception of the season by Stingley.
Texans took over at the Jacksonville 46. After a six-yard completion to Singletary, and a three-yard completion to Collins it set up a 3rd-and-1. Stroud hit Collins for a 21-yard gain as he caught in stride and was brought down at the 16. Singletary took the ball, breaking multiple tackles and was driven out of bounds at the one. After back-to-back runs for Singletary, which kept the ball at the one, it set up a 3rd-and-Goal for Houston. After a fake, Stroud rolled out to his right and high-stepped into the endzone for the score. It capped a seven-play, 46-yard scoring drive that took 3:39 off the clock. The Texans took their first lead of the game with the score leading 14-13 with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
Jacksonville started their next drive on their own 25 and Lawrence hit Ridley in stride for a 45-yard gain to flip the field and storm into Texans territory. After a run for no gain by Etienne and a seven yard pass to Jones, a 3rd-and-4 play from the 23 ended in a defensive pass interference call that took the ball down to the eight to set up 1st-and-Goal. A three-yard run by Etienne took it down to the five. After an incomplete pass, the Jaguars on 3rd-and-Goal had a pass fall incomplete but defensive pass interference was called against Houston in the endzone. After a short run by Etienne and an incomplete pass, the Jaguars faced another 3rd-and-Goal at the one-yard-line. Lawrence hit Ridley for a two-yard touchdown and then converted a two-point conversion with the same duo. The 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive took 3:41 off the clock. The Jaguars took a 21-14 lead with the score and successful two-point conversion with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter.
Houston started its drive at the 25 yard line and Stroud hit Collins for a 24-yard gain to get up to the 49. Pierce took the ball on the next play and dove forward for a gain of four to set up 2nd-and-6. After an incomplete pass, Stroud was dropped for his second sack of the game, which forced a Texans punt.
Jacksonville started at their own 11. After a one-yard loss on a run by Etienne and then a four-yard completion from Lawrence to Etienne, it set up a 3rd-and-7. A defensive holding was called against the Texans to bring up a new set of downs. On 1st-and-10, Lawrence hit Etienne, who took it 12 yards up to the 31. On the next play, Lawrence hit Ridley for a gain of 18 to bring it to the 49. This was the last play of the quarter.
End of 3rd Quarter: Jaguars 21, Texans 14
Jacksonville started the 4th quarter on their own 49. Lawrence connected with Engram for an eight-yard gain. On the next play, Johnson rushed up the middle for four yards and a first down. Jaguars were called for holding on the next play, to set up 1st-and-20 from the 49 of Houston. Lawrence completed a pass to Ferrell for a gain of six up to the 43 and set up 2nd-and-14 and then back to Engram for another seven yards to bring up a 3rd-and-7 at the 36. Lawrence hit Engram for a six-yard gain, which made it 4th-and-1 at the 30. Jaguars offense stayed on the field but was called for an illegal formation. McManus came out and made a 53-yard field goal, his third of the game, to make it 24-14 Jaguars over Texans with 11:20 remaining in the game. The scoring drive went 10 plays over 54 yards and took 6:13 off the clock.The Texans started the drive with a reverse to Dell, who picked up 12 yards on the play to get it up to the 37. After a six-yard pitch and catch from Stroud to John Metchie III, the Texans on 2nd-and-4 picked up three yards on a SIngletary run.
After an incomplete pass, intended for Collins, the Texans on 4th-and-1 failed to convert as Stroud's pass for Dalton Schultz fell incomplete. It was a turnover on downs.Jacksonville took over on the Texans 46. Lawrence connected again with Etienne on a screen pass, on which he took nine yards and then on the next play ran it for three yards to pick up the first down. On 1st-and-10 from the 25, Lawrence's pass for Kirk fell incomplete down the sideline.
After a run by Johnson was stuffed by Kerry Hyder Jr. in the backfield, setting up a 3rd-and-13, Lawrence's ensuing pass fell incomplete. The Jaguars trotted out McManus for a 55-yard field goal, which he missed.The Texans took over on their own 45 with 7:05 left in the game. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Xavier Hutchinson for a pick up of 34 yards and into Jaguars territory. Set up at the 21 of Jacksonville, Stroud hit Pierce for a gain of four up to the 17. After a pass to Singletary for no gain, Stroud hit Nico Collins for a 17-yard score. The touchdown capped a five-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took 1:50 off the clock. Houston trailed Jacksonville 24-21 with 5:15 left in the game.Jacksonville started on their own 25. After a six-yard pass from Lawrence to Kirk, Etienne broke loose for a 20-yard gain up to the Houston 49. Following a three-yard run by Etienne and incomplete pass by Lawrence, on 3rrd-and-7, Lawrence tried to hit Jones deep but he couldn't get two feet down to complete the catch. The Jaguars punted it back to the Texans with 3:01 left in the game.
The Texans had the ball at the 11 to start, Stroud scrambled and a defensive holding was called which pushed the ball up to the 32. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Singletary for a six-yard gain and then on 3rd-and-4, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan for a nine-yard gain and a first down. With 1st-and-10 at their own 47, Stroud was sacked by Josh Allen and lost 15 yards back to the 32. It is the third sack of the game. This brought on the 2-minute warning. Stroud stepped up in the pocket and hit Collins for a 17-yard gain to set up 3rd-and-8 at the 49. Stroud quickly got up to the line and hit Woods for 14 yards to get to the Jaguars 37. On the next play, Stroud was dropped for a sack back to the 46. After a timeout, Stroud hit Collins for a gain of seven yards to set up 3rd-and-12 at the 39. An incomplete pass brought it to fourth down and Ammendola was brought out for a 58-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining. The attempt banged off the crossbar and was no good.The Jaguars came out and Lawrence took a knee to end the game. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 24-21 to improve to 8-3 on the year. Houston falls to 6-5.The Texans will be back home at NRG Stadium on December 3 to face the Denver Broncos with kickoff slated for noon on CBS.