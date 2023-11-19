Game Recap: Texans hold off Cardinals for third straight win 

Nov 19, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Josh Koch
MicrosoftTeams-image (24)

The Cardinals started the 4th quarter on the 47 and Murray hit Dortch for a pickup of 17 to set up a new set of downs. On the first play, Anderson Jr. blew into the backfield and spun Connor down for a loss of three. Facing 2nd-and-13, Murray hit Higgins over the middle for what looked like a first down but after review it was ruled incomplete. On 3rd-and-13, Tony Jones rushed for 10 ards to set up a 4th-and-3 at the 23, which the Cardinals went for. Murray hit Dortch at the first down marker but he was stopped short by Tavierre Thomas and Stingley to force the turnover on downs.

The Texans took over on their own 22 and after a short run by Singletary and seven-yard pass to Collins from Stroud, a 3rd-and-1 play that saw fullback Andrew Beck rush for no gain forced a punt. The Texans punted the ball, which hit off the back of return coverage man Antonio Hamilton Sr. Houston jumped on the ball and Ka'dar Hollman recovered it at the 25 of Arizona. The play was reviewed and the call stood. With a fresh set of downs, after a Singletarty run for a yard, Stroud hit Dell for 11 yards down to the 13. On 2nd-and-10, after an incomplete pass on first down, Stroud was intercepted for a second time as Krys Barnes picked it off after it was tipped into the air. Barnes returned it to the 49 yard line for a return of 46 yards.

Arizona took over with 9:30 left in the game at their own 49. Murray rushed for six yards on the opening play to get the ball into Texans territory. After a run for a loss as Khalil Davis knocked him back, on 3rd-and-11 a deep pass by Murray fell incomplete and offensive pass interference was called against Brown, which set up 3rd-and-15 from their own 44. Murray hit Jones for a gain of 11 up to the 45 yard line of Houston to set up a 4th-and-4. The Cardinals went for it and could not convert as Murray's pass for McBride skipped in front of him as he slid. It was a turnover on downs with 7:18 left in the game.

Houston took over on their own 45. Following a two-yard run by Singletary and a five-yard pass to Woods, Houston faced a 3rd-and-3, which the Texans converted on a 23-yard pass from Stroud to Collins to get to the Cardinals 25. The pass put Stroud over 300 yards passing for the day. After a pass to Dell for no gain, Stroud was picked off for a third time in the game by Hamilton. The Cardinals took over on their own 19-yard-line with 4:58 remaining.

Trailing 21-16, the Cardinals started their drive with a run by Murray to the 22 for a gain of three. Jerry Hughes recorded the tackle. After an incomplete pass, on 3rd-and-7, the Cardinals were called for a delay of game to bring up 3rd-and-12 from their own 17. Murray hit Brown for a pickup of 13 yards and the first down on the next play. On 1st-and-10 from the 30, Murray hit Dortch in the flat and he took the ball all the way to the Texans 39-yard line for a pickup of 31 yards. Murray hit Dortch for six yards and then Connor for another six yards to move the ball down to the 29 of Houston at the two minute warning. On 1st-and-10, Murray hit Connor on a screen pass, Harris grabbed him around the leg and dragged him down for a loss of five back to the 34. Murray completed a pass to Swaim across the middle up to the 27 to set up 3rd-and-8 with 55 seconds and counting. As the play developed, Harris broke through the line and put both hands up to bat down Murray's pass to set up a 4th-and-8 with 35 seconds left. Arizona took a timeout. On 4th-and-8, Murray was hit as he threw, pass was intended for Brown and was batted down by Steven Nelson. It was a turnover on downs with 30 seconds to go.

Houston took over at the 27 and Stroud took a knee to end the game. Texans defeat the Cardinals 21-16 and improve to 6-4 on the 2023 season. Houston has won three-straight games.

FINAL SCORE: Texans 21, Cardinals 16

