Game Recap: Texans hold off Cardinals for third straight win 

Trailing 21-16, the Cardinals started their drive with a run by Murray to the 22 for a gain of three. Jerry Hughes recorded the tackle. After an incomplete pass, on 3rd-and-7, the Cardinals were called for a delay of game to bring up 3rd-and-12 from their own 17. Murray hit Brown for a pickup of 13 yards and the first down on the next play. On 1st-and-10 from the 30, Murray hit Dortch in the flat and he took the ball all the way to the Texans 39-yard line for a pickup of 31 yards. Murray hit Dortch for six yards and then Connor for another six yards to move the ball down to the 29 of Houston at the two minute warning. On 1st-and-10, Murray hit Connor on a screen pass, Harris grabbed him around the leg and dragged him down for a loss of five back to the 34. Murray completed a pass to Swaim across the middle up to the 27 to set up 3rd-and-8 with 55 seconds and counting. As the play developed, Harris broke through the line and put both hands up to bat down Murray's pass to set up a 4th-and-8 with 35 seconds left. Arizona took a timeout. On 4th-and-8, Murray was hit as he threw, pass was intended for Brown and was batted down by Steven Nelson. It was a turnover on downs with 30 seconds to go.