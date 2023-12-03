Game Recap: Texans seal victory with defensive stand

1st Quarter

The Denver Broncos won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Houston Texans received the opening kickoff.The Texans started their first drive of the game at the 25 after the kickoff went for a touchback. Devin Singletary started the game with a one-yard rush, then on second down ran for another four yards to reach the 30. On 3rd-and-5, C.J. Stroud tried to run for the first down but fell a yard short and the Texans punted. It was fair caught at the Denver 18. Denver went for a deep shot on their first play but Russell Wilson's pass was broken up by Derek Stingley Jr. A second deep attempt was dropped by receiver Courtland Sutton. On 3rd-and-10, Wilson attempted to run for the first down but was brought down after a seven-yard gain before being tackled by Sheldon Rankins. The Broncos punted and had it partially blocked by Will Anderson Jr. The punt sailed only 22 yards and the Texans took over at the Denver 47.

Starting at the 47, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan for a 27-yard gain to get the ball down to the 20-yard line and into the redzone. On the next play, Stroud hit Andrew Beck out of the backfield for a five-yard gain. An offsides penalty moved the ball to the 11-yard-line, where Singletary ran for no gain and brought up a short 3rd-and-1. Stroud's pass intended for Beck fell incomplete, which brough Matt Ammendola out for a 29-yard field goal, which he made. The scoring drive went 36 yards in five plays and took 2:03 off the clock. The Texans took a 3-0 lead over Denver with 10:11 left in the first quarter.Broncos started on their own 25 and Javonte Williams took the first carry of the game for the Broncos five yards up to the 30 and on his next carry another two yards up to the 32. Facing a 3rd-and-3, Anderson pushed his way through a lineman and sacked Wilson for a loss of 11 yards and forced a punt. The Broncos punted it 57 yards and the Texans called for the fair catch at their own 22. Texans on their first play from the 22, Stroud stepped back and floated a perfect pass to Nico Collins for a 52-yard completion down to the 26 of the Broncos. Dameon Pierce garnered his first carry of the game with a two-yard run to the 24. On 2nd-and-8, Stroud hit Collins as he stepped out of bounds at the 18-yard line for a six-yard completion.

After a one-yard run by Dare Ogunbowale, on 4th-and-1, Stroud pushed forward to the 15 to set up a fresh set of downs. On first down, Pierce ran behind two blockers for a six-yard gain down to the nine and then rushed for another two yards down to the seven to bring up 3rd-and-2. Following an incomplete pass to Collins in the endzone, the Texans went for it on 4th-and-2, a personal foul was called against Alex Singleton shoved Stroud after the play was over. This set up 1st-and-Goal for the Texans at the three. After an incomplete pass, Pierce rushed in from three yards out. The scoring drive went 78 yards in 10 plays in 4:22. With the score, Houston extended its lead to 10-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.After the play was over, Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell stayed down. Dell was checked by team athletic training staff and eventually was carted off. The entire Texans team came over to Dell before he was carted off.The Broncos started the ensuing drive at their own 25. Wilson rolled out and hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 12-yard gain out to the 37. On the next play, Marvin Mims Jr. took a handoff and gained eight yards up to the 45. A toss to Jaleel McLaughlin went no where as Desmond King II flew into the backfield and tripped him up for a loss of one yard. On 3rd-and-3, Wilson was tackled by Jerry Hughes and the Broncos were forced to punt.