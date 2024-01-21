Game Recap: Texans fall to Ravens, 34-10, in AFC Divisional Round

Entering the 4th quarter, the Ravens led the Texans 17-10 and started the final frame with a first down in Houston's redzone.

Steven Nelson was taken to the locker room and was being evaluated for a concussion and was questionable to return at the beginning of the quarter.

After a neutral zone infraction to end the 3rd quarter, the Ravens started with a 1st-and-5 from the 19 and Edwards took it four yards to the 15 to set up a 2nd-and-1.

Jackson rolled out to his right, tucking the ball like he was about to run but stopped and fired it to the endzone for Likely, who climbed the ladder and came down with the 15-yard touchdown. The score was the second passing score of the game for Jackson.

The Ravens scoring drive went 93 yards in 12 plays, which took 7:03 off the clock. Baltimore led 24-10 with 14:23 remaining in the game.

Houston started at their own 25 after the ensuing kickoff. After an incomplete pass, Stroud hit Schultz for a five-yard gain to set up a 3rd-and-5. The Ravens burned a timeout, their first of the half. Coming out of the timeout, Stroud was flushed out of the pocket and was forced to throw it away, which brought on the punt unit.

Johnston boomed a 48-yard punt, which was touched down at the 22 of Baltimore with 13:30 remaining.

The Ravens started their next drive with a run by Hill, which gained nine yards up to 31. Baltimore was flagged for an illegal shift on the next play, which drove them back. Facing a 2nd-and-6 from their 26, Jackson took it himself up the middle and gained 10 yards and the first down. Denzel Perryman was injured on the play.

After a short run by Edwards, Hill took the ball on the next play and went 14 yards up to the 49 of the Texans. WIth a new set of downs, Hill ran it again for a three-yard gain. On 2nd-and-7, Dalvin Cook made his Ravens debut with a 19-yard gain down to the 27 of Houston.

Cook took his next carry for another four yards to keep the ball moving. On 2nd-and-6, Cook was wrapped up for a one-yard loss as Jonathan Greenard wrapped him up. Facing a 3rd-and-7 at the 24, Jackson hit Flowers for a completion, who broke a tackle and took it 11 yards down to the 13. In the redzone, the Ravens stuck with the run as Hill dove up the middle for five yards to the eight-yard-line.

Jackson on the next play, kept it himself around the left end with a blocker in front and took it himself into the endzone from eight yards out for his second rushing score of the game. The touchdown pushed the score to 31-10 in favor of the Ravens with 6:20 left in the game.

Baltimore's scoring drive went 78 yards in 11 plays and took 7:10 off the clock.

Sims took the ensuing kickoff out of the endzone and raced his way up to the 29-yard-line, where the Texans would start their next drive with 6:14 left in the game. The Ravens challenged the kickoff return because they felt the ball was fumbled, but the challenge failed.

After an incomplete pass, the Texans were flagged for holding, which drove them back 10 yards. On 2nd-and-20, Stroud hit Robert Woods for a gain of just six yards. The Texans were flagged for a false start, which pushed it to a 3rd-and-19 from the Texans' own 20. Stroud hit Dare Ogubowale for a gain of 13 yards but it ended up being short of the first down.

On 4th-and-6, the Texans went for it in their own territory. Stroud tried to hit Schultz over the middle but the pass sailed incomplete, which ended up being a turnover on downs.

With 5:04 left in the game, the Ravens started with the run by Cook up the middle for four yards, followed by a rush for a yard. Khalil Davis was able to tackle him for the short gain. On 3rd-and-5, Hill ran to the outside and picked up two yards and set up a fourth down.

The Ravens went for it on 4th-and-3 from the 26, Jackson tossed it to Hill, who took it five yards to the 21 for the new set of downs. Cook ran it to the right for two yards on the ensuing play and get into the Texans redzone.

On 2nd-and-8, Cook ran to the left side and was dropped by Cashman behind the line for a loss of three. The Ravens continued to just run the ball. Cook was dropped for a loss of three yards, which brought up a fourth down and brought on the two-minute warning.

Out of the two-minute warning, Tucker came out for the Ravens and nailed a 43-yard field goal attempt to extend the lead for Baltimore to 34-10 with 1:56 left in the game. It capped an eight-play drive that took 3:08 off the clock.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dameon Pierce was the return man, had the ball knocked out but was able to recover it. The Texans took over at their own 30.

Ogunbowale started the drive with a run to the right side and gained just four yards. On 2nd-and-6, Stroud swung it out to Collins, who was able to take it 10 yards up to the 44. A run up the middle by Ogunbowale would be the final play of the game.