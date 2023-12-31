Game Recap: Texans defeat Titans 26-3 for ninth win of season | Week 17

C.J. Stroud returned at quarterback for the Texans. On the first play, Devin Singletary ran up the middle for four years up to the 36. Stroud hit Singletary on a short pass for a three-yard gain to set up 3rd-and-3. On the next play, Stroud completed a pass to Noah Brown up to the 47 for a gain of eight. Singletary rushed for eight yards to push into Titans territory at their 45 and followed that with a two-yard run to set up a new set of downs at the Titans 43. Stroud and Nico Collins connected for the first time on Sunday with a nine-yard pick-up down to the 34 to set up 2nd-and-1. Singletary took care of that short yardage with a five-yard run up to the 29. After a run for no gain by Singletary, the Texans pulled out some trickeration as after a double fake, Stroud hit Robert Woods in the flat who then picked up 19 yards to get into the redzone. Set up at the 10, after a pass for no gain to Xavier Hutchinson and an incomplete pass out of the back of the endzone, the Texans on 3rd-and-Goal Stroud's pass sailed out of the back of the endzone incomplete. Kaimi Fairbairn came on and nailed a 28-yard field goal to give the Texans a 3-0 lead with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter. The scoring drive went 58 yards in 13 plays that took 6:47 off the clock.