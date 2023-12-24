Game Recap: Texans fall to Browns despite late surge, 36-22 | Week 16

The Browns started their first drive of the second half from their own six-yard-line. A short pass to Njoku and then an eight-yard completion to Cooper quickly got the Browns off their own endzone. From the 23, Strong cut to the left for an eight-yard pickup before Flacco hit Njoku for another four yards and a first down. On 1st-and-10 from their 35, Flacco hit Akins for a five-yard gain up to the 40, where Hunt had a two-yard run to set up a 3rd-and-3. Flacco connected with Hunt for six yards to convert another third down and get the ball to the 48. After a one-yard run by Ford, Flacco hit Cooper for a 19-yard gain up to the 32 of Houston. Back-to-back runs by Ford set up a 3rd-and-8 from the 30. An incomplete pass set up a fourth down, which the Browns went for due to an injury to their kicker. Flacco looked as if he had been sacked but still managed to get a throw off and hit Cooper to a gain of 13 yards to the Texans 17. After a a penalty for too many men on the field by the defense and a pass breakup by Stingley in the endzone, the Browns faced a 2nd-and-5 at the 12. Hunt carried the ball on the next play down to the nine, which set up a 3rd-and-2 at the nine. Flacco kept the ball and dove forward for the first down at the seven. On 1st-and-Goal from the seven, Flacco hit Cooper for the score, his second touchdown of the game. The Browns went for a two-point conversion, which failed. With 2:35 left in the third quarter, the Browns extended their lead to 28-7.